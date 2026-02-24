Recapping Chris Ballard 2026 Combine Press Conference

Source: Justin Casterline / Getty

INDIANAPOLIS – Another NFL Combine has descended upon Indianapolis.

On Tuesday evening, Chris Ballard and Shane Steichen met the media for their annual Combine press conference.

What were some of the main takeaways from Ballard’s chat?

-On the contract debates with Daniel Jones and Alec Pierce: “We continue to have positive talks.”

Bowen’s Thoughts: The Colts GM was pretty adamant he doesn’t want to use the franchise tag, with the window for that closing on Tuesday, March 3rd. Ballard sounded confident, given a mutual interest from both parties, that the Colts can get something done with each before next Tuesday. Ballard wouldn’t commit to a specific timetable for a Jones (Achilles) return to action, but it sounds like training camp is a real possibility. Speaking of players returning from injuries, Ballard did mention training camp for DeForest Buckner (neck).

-On Charvarius Ward playing in 2026: “All indications he will play.”

Bowen’s Thoughts: It sounds like the Colts expect veteran cornerback Charvarius Ward to play in 2026, despite a serious consideration of retirement following 3 concussions last season. Now, as I’ve mentioned, should a Ward commitment, eliminate and/or lessen a cornerback need this offseason? The Colts aren’t in a position to attack every position with some rich resource, but at cornerback you have some questions after Sauce Gardner (health of Ward, age of Kenny Moore II, rookie Justin Walley coming off a torn ACL).

-On the 2026 NFL Draft: “Good chance we move back.”

Bowen’s Thoughts: As you’d expect from Ballard, he sounds like a fan of trading back in the draft. Currently, the Colts first selection is at No. 47 overall. Moving back in Round 2 or 3 could really shrink the amount of draft capital the team actually spends in the top 50/100 of the 2026 Draft. Ballard did say he expects the Colts to get a couple of late-round compensatory picks, which will add to their current number of 7 picks in 2026.

-On the team possibly moving on from Micheal Pittman Jr.: “Pure hypothetical he won’t be here.”

-Bowen’s Thoughts: A $29 million cap hit is scheduled for Michael Pittman Jr. in 2026. That’s a lot. On Tuesday, Ballard was his typical self in gushing over what Pittman brings, but is that worth a pay day that isn’t matching the player’s production? This will continue to be one to watch if the Colts are going to try and add to their cap space. My thoughts are a restructure with MPJ, keeping him with the Colts, makes a lot of sense. But I don’t know if a return is an absolute slam dunk.

-On Anthony Richardson Sr.’s vision recovery: “He’s been cleared to play.”

Bowen’s Thoughts: Ballard stopped short of anything more on Richardson Sr. in terms of the young QB still being here in 2026. Yes, the Colts GM sees a future for Richardson playing. But that being in Indy (at a $10.8 million cap hit in Year Four) wasn’t something he would say.

-On the need to address the defensive end position: “I like free agency and the draft there.”

Bowen’s Thoughts: As Ballard did at the end of last season, the GM reiterated the need to get “younger and faster” on the defensive side of the ball, particularly in the front 7. Ballard acknowledges accomplishing this isn’t the easiest off-season operation, but the focus a speed infusion in the front 7 continues to be on his mind. With 3 notable free agent defensive ends, Ballard is a fan of what the free agency class and draft class could look like at that spot.