2026 Colts Free Agent Watch: Germaine Pratt

Published on February 18, 2026

Jacksonville Jaguars v Indianapolis Colts
Source: Cooper Neill / Getty

INDIANAPOLISThe Lou Anarumo family tree was tapped into quite a few times by the Colts last season.

And the success of going down that path wasn’t too immense.

But Germaine Pratt was a nice in-season addition.

The Colts brought Pratt in during the month of October after he started the season with the Raiders. Pratt ended up starting all 12 games he played with the Colts.

Pratt, 29, helped band-aid a position the Colts had as a revolving door through the first month of the season.

Now comes the question on how the Colts will view linebacker moving forward.

If Chris Ballard’s goal is to get younger and faster on defense, is Pratt in the cards?

How much of a potential Pratt return depends on how the Colts view Zaire Franklin

Franklin, who turns 30 in July, is under contract for two more years, with cap hits of $8.2 million next year and $10.2 million the year after. The Colts do have a small dead cap hit on Franklin this offseason if they want to explore that.

It has the feel the Colts need to change one of these linebacker starters this offseason.

But gauging who will be back remains difficult.

