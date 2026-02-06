Washington D.C. Added to 2026 IndyCar Schedule

Source: Alex Wong / Getty

Tonight, on Trackside with Curt Cavin and Kevin Lee, they talk about President Donald Trump signing the executive order to add Washington D.C. to the 2026 schedule as part of the America 250 celebrations. They also talk about Arrow McLaren’s livery launch. They later talk about Dario Franchitti and Jackson Lee announcing that they’ll be competing at the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series race in St. Petersburg.

In the second segment, they talk about Tim Cindric getting re-hired at Team Penske to be the strategist for Scott McLaughlin. They also talk about Mick Schumacher’s oval test at Homestead-Miami. They also talk about “TBA” (Romain Grosjean) making an appearance at Content Days. They later talk about the possibility of Conor Daly and Dreyer & Reinbold Racing potentially doing more races this season.

To wrap up another edition of the show, Kevin talks more about the political nature of the Washington D.C. street race and the latest on the Carb Day concert rumors.