Listen Live
Close

Breaking News

Pacers Trade For True Center | Mathurin, Jackson, And Picks Headed To Clippers
Trackside

Washington D.C. Added to 2026 IndyCar Schedule

Published on February 5, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

President Trump Signs Executive Order Launching IndyCar Race In D.C.
Source: Alex Wong / Getty

Tonight, on Trackside with Curt Cavin and Kevin Lee, they talk about President Donald Trump signing the executive order to add Washington D.C. to the 2026 schedule as part of the America 250 celebrations. They also talk about Arrow McLaren’s livery launch. They later talk about Dario Franchitti and Jackson Lee announcing that they’ll be competing at the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series race in St. Petersburg.  

In the second segment, they talk about Tim Cindric getting re-hired at Team Penske to be the strategist for Scott McLaughlin. They also talk about Mick Schumacher’s oval test at Homestead-Miami. They also talk about “TBA” (Romain Grosjean) making an appearance at Content Days. They later talk about the possibility of Conor Daly and Dreyer & Reinbold Racing potentially doing more races this season.  

To wrap up another edition of the show, Kevin talks more about the political nature of the Washington D.C. street race and the latest on the Carb Day concert rumors.  

More from 93.5 / 107.5 The Fan
Trending
Oklahoma State v Oklahoma
21 Items
Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

Funniest College Football Player Names Of 2025

Washington Mystics v Indiana Fever
26 Items
Entertainment  |  Editorial Staff

Baller Babes: Top 25 Most Beautiful Women in the WNBA

31 Items
Sports  |  Shayna

Top 30 Hottest NFL Players In 2025

Bengals v Ravens
26 Items
Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

Top 25 Funniest NFL Player Names (Past & Present)

53 Items
Sports  |  Editorial Staff

Top 50 Hottest NFL Wives & Girlfriends Of 2025

4 Items
Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

Ranking NBA Teams Based On Market Size

31 Items
Sports  |  Editorial Staff

Top 30 Hottest NBA Wives & Girlfriends Of 2025-26 Season

Green Bay Packers v Indianapolis Colts - NFL Preseason 2025
Sports  |  Kevin Bowen

Does Anthony Richardson Have Colts Future?

93.5 / 107.5 The Fan

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close