Sports

Coca-Cola Celebrates IU's National Championship With Commemorative Cans And Bottles

Coca-Cola Celebrates IU’s National Championship With Commemorative Cans And Bottles

Coca-Cola Consolidated is honoring the Indiana University Hoosiers’ historic College Football Playoff National Championship with limited-edition commemorative cans and bottles.

Published on January 30, 2026

Indiana Hoosiers National Championship Can - 2026
Source: Coca-Cola Consolidated

The special Coca-Cola cans, featuring the 2025 championship logo, will hit store shelves in Bloomington and Indianapolis starting the week of February 3.

Fans can also look forward to commemorative glass bottles, set to arrive in August 2026, just in time for the next football season.

Heather Hucks, Vice President of Consumer Connections at Coca-Cola Consolidated, expressed excitement about the release, saying:

“Congratulations to the Indiana University Hoosiers on a phenomenal Championship run. We are thrilled to celebrate alongside Hoosiers fans by bringing them custom championship Coca-Cola cans to commemorate their first football national championship win.”

As the official beverage partner of Indiana University Athletics, Coca-Cola Consolidated has a longstanding relationship with the university and its fans.

The commemorative cans and bottles are a tribute to the team’s incredible season and the loyal supporters who cheered them on.

Fans eager to grab these limited-edition items are encouraged to visit participating retailers in the Bloomington and Indianapolis areas while supplies last.

This celebratory release offers Hoosiers fans a unique way to toast their team’s success and relive the excitement of their championship victory.

For more information, visit Coca-Cola Consolidated’s website.

