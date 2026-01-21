IU Claims Its Place Amid Football Powerhouses

Source: Erick W. Rasco / Getty

Make no mistake about it; the Indiana Hoosiers are now one of the premier programs in college football.

How else can you describe them after they completed their historic 16-0 season that culminated in a National Championship Game victory over the Miami Hurricanes at Hard Rock Stadium? Once the laughingstock of the college football world, the Hoosiers are now the team to beat. Curt Cignetti isn’t going anywhere, and he and his staff have already started loading up in the transfer portal as they prepare to defend their championship in 2026. The Hoosiers seem poised to remain in the title picture for the foreseeable future.

