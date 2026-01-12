Source: N/A / n/a

Rest In Sports: Notable Sports Figures And Athletes Who have Died In 2026

As we move into 2026, we continue this tradition of remembrance, celebrating the lives of those who have passed.

These athletes, coaches, and sports icons not only shaped their respective sports but also inspired generations with their dedication, passion, and resilience.

Their legacies live on, and we take this moment to reflect on their contributions and the memories they’ve left behind.

take a look below at Notable Sports Figures And Athletes Who have Died In 2026.

Glenn “Mr. Goalie” Hall (Age 94) | Passed away on January 9th

Glenn Hall, a Hockey Hall of Famer, was a legendary NHL goaltender known for his incredible durability, holding the record for 502 consecutive starts. Revered as “Mr. Goalie,” he was a pioneer of the butterfly style and a cornerstone of hockey history.