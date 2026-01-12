Rest In Sports: Notable Sports Figures And Athletes Who have Di...
Rest In Sports: Notable Sports Figures And Athletes Who have Died In 2026
As we move into 2026, we continue this tradition of remembrance, celebrating the lives of those who have passed.
These athletes, coaches, and sports icons not only shaped their respective sports but also inspired generations with their dedication, passion, and resilience.
Their legacies live on, and we take this moment to reflect on their contributions and the memories they’ve left behind.
take a look below at Notable Sports Figures And Athletes Who have Died In 2026.
Glenn “Mr. Goalie” Hall (Age 94) | Passed away on January 9th
Glenn Hall, a Hockey Hall of Famer, was a legendary NHL goaltender known for his incredible durability, holding the record for 502 consecutive starts. Revered as “Mr. Goalie,” he was a pioneer of the butterfly style and a cornerstone of hockey history.
Randy McMillan (Age 67) | Passed away on January 8th
Randy McMillan, a former first-round pick for the Indianapolis Colts, was the team’s leading rusher from 1984 to 1986. Known for his power and consistency, he was a key figure in the Colts’ offense during his NFL career.
Bob Pulford (Age 89) | Passed away on January 6th
Bob Pulford, a Hockey Hall of Famer, was a four-time Stanley Cup champion with the Toronto Maple Leafs. He later became a successful coach and executive, most notably with the Chicago Blackhawks, leaving a lasting legacy in hockey.
Diane Crump (Age 77) | Passed away on January 3rd
Diane Crump made history as the first woman to ride in the Kentucky Derby.
A trailblazer in horse racing, she broke barriers as both a jockey and trainer, inspiring generations of women in the sport.