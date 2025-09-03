Rest in peace: Notable Sports figures we've lost in 2025

Updated: April 14th, 2025 12:30PM

The world of sports is one of passion, dedication, and unforgettable moments.

It is shaped by extraordinary individuals who inspire millions on and off the field.

These figures, whether athletes, coaches, or influential pioneers, leave a lasting legacy, etched into the hearts of fans and the history books of their respective sports.

As we progress through 2025, we pause to remember and honor the monumental contributions of those we have lost this year.

Their influence extends far beyond their accomplishments in competition.

They brought communities together, provided moments of joy and triumph, and influenced the trajectory of their sports in profound ways.

This article serves as a dedication to their legacy and as an evolving tribute.

We will continually update this piece with the names and stories of notable sports figures who pass in 2025, ensuring their impact is celebrated and never forgotten.

1. Lee Roy Jordan | Passed away on August 30th A former NFL linebacker who played for the Dallas Cowboys from 1963 to 1976. Known for his toughness and leadership, Jordan was a key player in the Cowboys’ defense and was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame for his stellar

2. Ron Turcotte | Passed away August 22nd A Canadian jockey best known for riding Secretariat to victory in the 1973 Triple Crown. Turcotte’s career is celebrated for his skill and success, making him one of horse racing’s most iconic figures.

3. Rahaman Ali | Passed away August 1st The younger brother of boxing legend Muhammad Ali. Rahaman was also a professional boxer, though his career was less prominent. He is known for his close relationship with Muhammad and his role in supporting his brother’s career.

4. Laura Dahlmeier | Passed away on July 28th A retired German biathlete who dominated the sport in the mid-2010s. Dahlmeier won multiple Olympic and World Championship gold medals, known for her incredible endurance and shooting accuracy. She retired early to focus on other pursuits.

5. Ryne Sandberg | Passed away on July 28th A legendary Major League Baseball player, primarily known for his time with the Chicago Cubs. Sandberg was a Hall of Fame second baseman, a 10-time All-Star, and a 9-time Gold Glove winner, celebrated for his defensive skills and power hitting.

6. Dwight Muhammad Qawi | Passed away on July 25th Dwight Muhammad Qawi, born Dwight Braxton on January 5, 1953, in Baltimore, Maryland, was a two-division world boxing champion. Known as the “Camden Buzzsaw” for his aggressive style, Qawi rose to prominence after discovering boxing during a prison sentence. He turned professional in 1978 and became a world champion in the light heavyweight and cruiserweight divisions, holding titles such as the WBC light heavyweight and WBA cruiserweight belts. Qawi’s career highlights include victories over Matthew Saad Muhammad and Piet Crous, as well as a legendary bout against Evander Holyfield in 1986, considered one of the greatest cruiserweight fights in history. He retired in 1998 with a record of 41 wins, 11 losses, and 1 draw, including 25 knockouts. Inducted into the International Boxing Hall of Fame in 2004, Qawi passed away on July 25, 2025, at the age of 72

7. Rex White Passed away on July 18th Rex White is a former NASCAR driver and one of the sport’s early legends. Competing primarily in the 1950s and 1960s, White was known for his consistency and skill on the track. He won the NASCAR Grand National Series (now the Cup Series) championship in 1960 and accumulated 28 career victories. Despite being one of the smaller drivers physically, White’s determination and talent made him a dominant force during his era. He was inducted into the NASCAR Hall of Fame in 2015, cementing his legacy as one of the sport’s greats.

8. Wayne Thomas – Passed away on July 16th Wayne Thomas is a former professional ice hockey goaltender and coach, best known for his time in the NHL during the 1970s. He played for teams like the Montreal Canadiens, Toronto Maple Leafs, and New York Rangers, earning respect for his steady presence in net. After retiring as a player, Thomas transitioned into coaching and management, serving in various roles, including assistant coach and executive positions with the San Jose Sharks. His contributions to the game, both on and off the ice, have made him a respected figure in hockey circles.

9. Luis Sharpe – Passed away on July 11th Luis Sharpe is a former professional football player who played as an offensive tackle in the NFL, spending his entire career with the Arizona Cardinals from 1982 to 1994. A three-time Pro Bowler, Sharpe was known for his durability and skill in protecting the quarterback, becoming a cornerstone of the Cardinals’ offensive line. Despite his success on the field, Sharpe faced significant personal challenges off the field, including legal and substance abuse issues, which overshadowed parts of his post-football life. His story remains a complex tale of athletic achievement and personal struggle.

10. Lee Elia – Passed away on July 9th Lee Elia is a former Major League Baseball player, coach, and manager, best known for his tenure as the manager of the Chicago Cubs in the early 1980s. While his playing career was brief, Elia made a lasting impact in baseball through his coaching roles with several MLB teams. He is perhaps most famously remembered for his passionate and expletive-filled rant defending his players during a tough stretch with the Cubs in 1983, which has since become a part of baseball lore. Despite the controversy, Elia is respected for his dedication to the game and his contributions as a coach and mentor.

11. Frank Layden – Passed away July 9th Frank Layden is a former NBA coach and executive best known for his time with the Utah Jazz. Serving as head coach and later as team president and general manager during the 1980s, Layden played a pivotal role in shaping the franchise’s success. Known for his sharp wit and humor, he was named NBA Coach of the Year and Executive of the Year in 1984. Layden is credited with helping to build the foundation for the Jazz’s rise, including drafting Hall of Famer John Stockton. His charismatic personality and contributions to the game have made him a beloved figure in basketball history.

12. Bobby Jenks – Passed away on July 4th Bobby Jenks is a former Major League Baseball pitcher best known for his time with the Chicago White Sox. A dominant closer, Jenks played a key role in the White Sox’s 2005 World Series championship, famously recording the final out to secure the title. Known for his blazing fastball and intimidating presence on the mound, he set a then-record for consecutive batters retired (41) in 2007. After injuries cut his career short, Jenks faced personal and health challenges but remains a memorable figure in baseball history for his contributions to the game.

13. Lyndon Byers – Passed away on July 4th Lyndon Byers is a former professional hockey player best known for his time as an enforcer with the Boston Bruins in the NHL during the 1980s and early 1990s. Renowned for his physical style of play and willingness to drop the gloves, Byers became a fan favorite for his toughness on the ice. After retiring from hockey, he transitioned into a career in media, including radio broadcasting, and has remained a notable personality in the sports and entertainment world.

14. Diogo Jota – Passed away on July 3rd Diogo Jota (December 4, 1996 – July 3, 2025), born Diogo José Teixeira da Silva, was a talented Portuguese professional footballer known for his versatility as a forward. Starting his career with Paços de Ferreira in the Primeira Liga, Jota quickly rose to prominence with his goal-scoring ability. He later played for top clubs, including Wolverhampton Wanderers and Liverpool, where he became a key player in domestic and international competitions. Jota was also a regular for the Portuguese national team, contributing to their success on the global stage.

15. Alex Delvecchio – Passed away on July 1st Alex Delvecchio (December 4, 1931 – July 1, 2025) was a legendary Canadian ice hockey player, coach, and general manager. Known as “Fats,” Delvecchio spent his entire 22-season NHL career (1951–1973) with the Detroit Red Wings. A three-time Stanley Cup champion, he recorded 1,325 points in 1,671 games and was renowned for his consistency and sportsmanship. Inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame in 1977, Delvecchio remains one of the most iconic figures in Red Wings history.

16. Trainer D. Wayne Lukas – Passed away on June 28th D. Wayne Lukas (September 2, 1935 – June 28, 2025) was a legendary American horse trainer and a U.S. Racing Hall of Fame inductee. Known for revolutionizing the sport, Lukas trained both Thoroughbred and Quarter Horses, achieving unparalleled success. His horses won 20 Breeders’ Cup races, four Kentucky Derbies, six Preakness Stakes, and four Belmont Stakes, amassing record earnings. Lukas is celebrated for his innovative training methods and for setting a new standard in horse racing.

17. Dave Parker – Passed away on June 28th Dave Parker, nicknamed “The Cobra,” is a legendary former Major League Baseball player known for his powerful presence and exceptional skills. Born on June 9, 1951, in Grenada, Mississippi, Parker played 19 seasons in the MLB, including 11 with the Pittsburgh Pirates. A seven-time All-Star, he won two batting titles, three Gold Gloves, and was named the National League MVP in 1978. Parker also contributed to two World Series championships, one with the Pirates in 1979 and another with the Oakland Athletics in 1989. With career totals of 339 home runs, 1,493 RBIs, and a .290 batting average, Parker remains one of baseball’s most iconic figures.

18. Tom Rafferty – Passed away on June 5th Tom Rafferty (August 2, 1954 – June 5, 2025) was a celebrated American football player who spent 14 seasons as an offensive lineman with the Dallas Cowboys in the NFL. Drafted in the fourth round in 1976 out of Penn State, Rafferty played 221 games, including 167 consecutive starts, showcasing his durability and skill. He contributed to the Cowboys’ success during their Super Bowl-winning era and played both guard and center positions. Rafferty’s legacy as a key figure in the Cowboys’ offensive line remains a significant part of NFL history.

19. Jim Marshall – Passed away on June 3rd Jim Marshall (1937–2025) was an iconic NFL defensive end, best known for his 19-year career with the Minnesota Vikings. A member of the famed “Purple People Eaters” defense, he set records for consecutive starts (270) and games played (282) by a defensive player. Despite his infamous “wrong-way run” in 1964, Marshall’s resilience and leadership earned him a place in the Vikings’ Ring of Honor and a retired jersey number (#70).

20. Mike McCallum – Passed away on May 31st Mike McCallum (1956–2025), nicknamed “The Bodysnatcher,” was a Jamaican professional boxer and three-division world champion. Known for his powerful body punches and durability, he held titles in light middleweight, middleweight, and light heavyweight categories. McCallum retired with a record of 49 wins, 5 losses, and 1 draw, and was inducted into the International Boxing Hall of Fame in 2003.

21. John Brenkus – Passed away on May 31st John Brenkus (1971–2025) was an American producer, director, and television personality, best known as the creator and host of ESPN’s “Sport Science.” He co-founded BASE Productions, producing innovative reality and science-based TV content. Brenkus also authored the bestselling book “The Perfection Point” and founded Brinx.TV, a media platform for sports and entertainment.

22. Jim Irsay – Passed away on May 21st Jim Irsay (1959–2025) was an American billionaire and owner of the Indianapolis Colts NFL team from 1997 until his death. Known for his leadership, the Colts won Super Bowl XLI under his tenure. Beyond football, Irsay was a philanthropist and collector of iconic memorabilia, including guitars and historical artifacts.

23. Gadi Kinda – Passed away on May 20th Gadi Kinda (1994–2025) was an Israeli professional footballer born in Ethiopia. He played as an attacking midfielder for clubs like F.C. Ashdod, Beitar Jerusalem, Sporting Kansas City, and Maccabi Haifa. Representing the Israel national team, he scored on his debut in 2021. Known for his skill and versatility, Kinda’s career was marked by impactful performances in both domestic and international football.

24. Chet Lemon – Passed away on May 8th Chet Lemon (1955–2025) was an American professional baseball outfielder who played 16 seasons in Major League Baseball. He began his career with the Chicago White Sox (1975–1981) and later joined the Detroit Tigers (1982–1990), where he was a key player in their 1984 World Series championship. Known for his exceptional defense, Lemon was a three-time All-Star and led the American League in doubles in 1979. After retiring, he became a baseball coach and mentor, contributing to youth development in the sport.

25. Jim Dent – Passed Away on May 2nd Jim Dent is an accomplished American author and journalist, best known for his works on sports, particularly football. He has written several bestselling books, including The Junction Boys, which chronicles the grueling training camp led by legendary coach Bear Bryant at Texas A&M University. Dent’s storytelling often highlights perseverance, grit, and the human spirit within the world of sports. Despite his literary success, his personal life has been marked by legal troubles, including issues related to DUI offenses. Nonetheless, his contributions to sports literature have cemented his reputation as a compelling and insightful writer.

26. Dick Barnett – Passed away on April 27th Dick Barnett is a former professional basketball player and a key figure in NBA history. Known for his distinctive jump shot and nickname “Fall Back Baby,” Barnett played as a guard and forward, most notably with the New York Knicks. He was an integral part of the Knicks’ championship-winning teams in 1970 and 1973. Beyond his on-court success, Barnett earned a doctorate in education and became an advocate for higher education and social justice. His contributions to basketball and his efforts to inspire others through education have made him a respected figure both in sports and beyond.

27. Walt Jocketty – Passed away on April 25th Walt Jocketty is a prominent figure in Major League Baseball (MLB) known for his successful career as a baseball executive. He served as the general manager for the St. Louis Cardinals from 1994 to 2007, where he played a key role in building a championship-winning team, including their 2006 World Series victory. Jocketty later became the president of baseball operations for the Cincinnati Reds, contributing to their playoff appearances in the early 2010s. Renowned for his strategic trades and talent evaluation, Jocketty has left a lasting impact on the MLB through his leadership and team-building expertise.

28. Steve McMichael – Passed away on April 23rd Steve McMichael, nicknamed “Mongo,” is a former NFL defensive tackle best known for his time with the Chicago Bears, where he was a key player in their Super Bowl XX victory. After his football career, he became a professional wrestler and later a sports commentator. McMichael is currently battling ALS (Lou Gehrig’s disease), and his fight has drawn widespread support and attention.

29. Mike Patrick – Passed away on April 20th Mike Patrick, an American sportscaster best known for his long tenure with ESPN, where he covered college football, basketball, and the NFL. With a career spanning decades, his enthusiastic and distinctive commentary made him a beloved voice in sports broadcasting. Patrick retired in 2018, leaving behind a legacy of professionalism and passion for sports.

30. Don Hassleback – Passed away on April 14th Don Hasselbeck was a former NFL tight end known for his nine-year career, including a Super Bowl XVIII victory with the Los Angeles Raiders. Drafted in 1977 by the New England Patriots, he also played for the Minnesota Vikings and New York Giants. Hasselbeck was celebrated for his contributions on the field and as the father of NFL quarterbacks Matt and Tim Hasselbeck. He passed away at age 70, leaving behind a legacy of athletic excellence and family leadership.

31. Karenna Groff – Passed away on April 13th Karenna Groff was a former MIT soccer player and the 2022 NCAA Woman of the Year, recognized for her athletic and academic achievements. She co-founded openPPE during the pandemic, contributing to innovative mask designs. Groff tragically passed away in a plane crash in Copake, New York, alongside her family.

32. Kyren Lacy – Passed away on April 13th Kyren Lacy was an American college football wide receiver who played for Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns and LSU Tigers. Known for his athleticism, he earned second-team All-SEC honors in 2024. Tragically, Lacy passed away at 24 in an apparent suicide following legal troubles related to a fatal car crash.

33. Ray Shero – Passed away on April 9th Ray Shero was an influential American ice hockey executive in the NHL, serving as general manager for the Pittsburgh Penguins and New Jersey Devils. Under his leadership, the Penguins won the Stanley Cup in 2009. Known for his strategic acumen, Shero also contributed to U.S. Olympic hockey teams and later advised the Minnesota Wild. He passed away in 2025 after a brief illness.

34. Octavio Dotel – Passed away on April 8th Octavio Dotel was a Dominican professional baseball pitcher who played 15 seasons in Major League Baseball, representing a record 13 teams. Known for his role as a relief pitcher, he recorded 109 saves and won the 2011 World Series with the St. Louis Cardinals. Dotel also earned a gold medal in the 2013 World Baseball Classic with the Dominican Republic. He tragically passed away in a nightclub roof collapse in Santo Domingo.

35. Shigeaki Hattori – Passed away on April 5th Shigeaki Hattori was a Japanese race car driver and team owner. He competed in CART, IndyCar, and NASCAR, with notable achievements including winning the 1994 Formula Toyota championship. As the owner of Hattori Racing Enterprises, he led his team to the 2018 NASCAR Truck Series championship. Hattori tragically passed away in a car accident in North Carolina.

36. Hank Steinbrecher – Passed away on March 25th Hank Steinbrecher was a pivotal figure in American soccer, serving as Secretary General of the U.S. Soccer Federation from 1990 to 2000. He played a key role in elevating the sport in the U.S., overseeing major events like the 1994 FIFA World Cup and the 1999 FIFA Women’s World Cup. A National Soccer Hall of Fame inductee, Steinbrecher’s legacy includes his contributions as a player, coach, and administrator.

37. George Foreman – Passed on March 21st George Foreman was a legendary American boxer, two-time world heavyweight champion, and Olympic gold medalist. Known for his powerful punches, he achieved fame with a stunning victory over Joe Frazier in 1973 and later became the oldest heavyweight champion at age 45. After retiring, Foreman became a successful entrepreneur, famously endorsing the George Foreman Grill, and a Christian minister.

38. Kenneth Sims – Passed on March 21st Kenneth Sims was a standout American football player, known for his role as a defensive end. A Texas native, he excelled at the University of Texas, earning unanimous All-American honors and winning the prestigious Lombardi Award in 1981. Sims was the first overall pick in the 1982 NFL Draft, playing eight seasons with the New England Patriots.

39. John Feinstein – Passed on March 13th Source:NBAE via Getty Images John Feinstein media, 1956-2025 media, 1956-2025 john feinstein media,1956-2025 media,1956-2025

40. Oliver Miller – Passed on March 12th Source:Getty Former NBA player Oliver Miller passed away on Wednesday as a result of cancer, according to the NBA Players Association. The center, who was 54 years old, played nine seasons in the league with the Suns, Pistons, Raptors, Mavericks, Kings and Timberwolves.

41. Junior Bridgeman – Passed on March 13th Source:Getty Former University of Louisville basketball star and billionaire entrepreneur Junior Bridgeman died after suffering a medical emergency during a fundraiser at the Galt House Hotel in Louisville.

42. Lee Kunzman – Passed away on February 27th Lee Kunzman was an American race car driver who competed in USAC and CART series, including multiple Indianapolis 500 appearances. Known for his resilience, he overcame severe injuries from two major crashes during his career. After retiring, he managed Hemelgarn Racing, contributing to their 1996 Indy 500 and 2000 championship victories. He was inducted into the National Sprint Car Hall of Fame in 2006.

43. Larry Dolan (center) – Passed on February 23rd Source:Getty Larry Dolan, who bought the Cleveland Indians in 2000, has died at age 94

44. Al Trautwig – Passed on February 23rd Source:Getty Al Trautwig, one of the most recognizable sports broadcasters in New York and a fixture at numerous international sporting events for more than three decades, has died. He was 68.

45. Scott Sauerbeck – Passed on February 18th Source:Getty Former Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Scott Sauerbeck has died at the age of 53. Sauerbeck pitched for the Pirates for five seasons and still holds the team record for the most games pitched in a season by a left hander.

46. Howard Twilley – Passed on February 5th Source:Getty Howard Twilley, a key receiver for the Miami Dolphins during the team’s perfect 1972 season and a Heisman Trophy runner-up at the University of Tulsa, has died. He was 81.

47. Dick Jauron – Passed on February 8th Source:Getty Longtime NFL player and coach Dick Jauron, who led the Chicago Bears to the playoffs and was voted AP coach of the year in 2001, died Saturday. He was 74.

48. Virginia McCaskey – Passed on February 6th Source:Getty Virginia Halas McCaskey, the only daughter of Pro Football Hall of Famer George Halas and the Bears’ principal owner since 1983, passed away February 6 at the age of 102.

49. Fay Vincent – Passed on February 1st Source:Getty Francis T. “Fay” Vincent, who served as the eighth Commissioner of Major League Baseball from 1989-92, has passed away. He was 86.

50. Richard Button – Passed on January 30th Source:Getty Amidst the tragic loss of athletes, coaches and officials in an aerial collusion between American Airlines Flight 5342 and Army helicopter in Washington D.C. on 29 January, two-time Olympic champion Richard “Dick” Button passed away.

51. Jeff Torborg – Passed on January 19th Source:Getty Jeff Torborg, the former catcher who caught Sandy Koufax’s perfect game and was the 1990 American League Manager of the Year with the Chicago White Sox, died at age 83.

52. Bob Uecker – Passed on January 16th Source:Getty Bob Uecker, the voice of his hometown Milwaukee Brewers who after a short playing career earned the moniker “Mr. Baseball” and honors from the Hall of Fame, has died. He was 90. The team announced Uecker died Thursday morning, calling it “one of the most difficult days in Milwaukee Brewers history.” In a statement released by the club, Uecker’s family said he had battled small cell lung cancer since early 2023.

53. Gus Williams – Passed on January 15th Source:Getty Gus Williams, the point guard “Wizard” who helped lead the SuperSonics to their only NBA championship in 1979, died Wednesday nearly five years after suffering a stroke. He was 71. Nicknamed “the Wizard” for his combo of speed, athleticism and scoring, Williams spent six seasons of his NBA career with the SuperSonics.

54. Bill McCartney – Passed on January 10th Source:Getty Bill McCartney, one of the most visible and successful head coaches in the University of Colorado’s 135-year athletic history, passed away peacefully after a long illness. He was 84. He orchestrated a turnaround with a program that had won just 14 games over the previous six seasons to one that claimed three Big Eight Conference titles and the 1990 consensus national championship.

55. Felix Mantilla – Passed on January 10th Source:Getty Felix Mantilla, who played 11 years in the MLB and was a member of the original Mets team Dies at age 90.

56. Brian Matusz – Passed on January 6th Source:Getty Former Orioles pitcher Brian Matusz died of a drug overdose, according to a Phoenix police report obtained by the Baltimore Banner. Matusz was found dead in his home by his mother, Elizabeth, on Jan. 6. He was 37.

57. Agnes Keleti – Passed on January 2nd Source:Getty The world’s oldest living Olympic gold medallist, the Hungarian gymnast Agnes Keleti, who escaped the Holocaust with false identity papers and the Soviet Union’s brutal clampdown on her home country by emigrating to Israel, has died aged 103.