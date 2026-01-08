Former IU LB Adewale Ogunleye Talks Indiana Football!

Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty

You can count an IU Athletics Hall of Famer as one of the many fans that are in awe of what Curt Cignetti has done with the Hoosiers football program.

Adewale Ogunleye, who played defensive end for the Hoosiers from 1996 to 1999 before embarking on an 11-year NFL career that included Pro Bowl and first-team All-Pro honors, joined The Ride With JMV on the Thursday edition of the show! Adewale and JMV dive into the transformation Curt Cignetti has overseen since taking the reigns two years ago. Adewale gives his thoughts on what has impressed him most about Cignetti’s teams. They also preview the upcoming Peach Bowl showdown between Indiana and Oregon!

