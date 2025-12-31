Source: Kirby Lee / Getty

Indiana vs. Alabama: Rose Bowl Showdown Preview

The Indiana Hoosiers (13-0) and Alabama Crimson Tide (11-3) are set to clash in the highly anticipated Rose Bowl on January 1, 2026, in Pasadena, California.

This College Football Playoff semifinal promises to be a thrilling matchup between two powerhouse programs.

Indiana enters the game as the favorite, boasting an undefeated season and a dynamic offense paired with a formidable defense.

The Hoosiers are listed as 7-point favorites, with a moneyline of -250, reflecting their dominance throughout the season.

Their balanced attack and disciplined play have made them a force to be reckoned with.

On the other side, Alabama, a perennial playoff contender, has battled through adversity this season.

Despite their three losses, the Crimson Tide showcased their resilience with a convincing 34-24 victory over Oklahoma in the first round of the playoffs.

With a moneyline of +205, Alabama is seen as the underdog, but their experience in high-stakes games cannot be underestimated.

The over/under for the game is set at 48.5 points, indicating expectations of a competitive and potentially high-scoring affair.

Experts predict a close contest, with Indiana likely edging out Alabama, but not without a fight.

Alabama’s ability to rise to the occasion in critical moments adds an element of unpredictability to the matchup.

Kickoff is scheduled for 4 p.m. ET, and fans can catch the action live on ESPN.

As the Hoosiers aim to cap off their perfect season with a national championship berth, and the Crimson Tide look to prove their mettle once again, the Rose Bowl is set to deliver an unforgettable chapter in college football history.