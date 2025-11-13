Source: Douglas P. DeFelice / Getty

Caitlin Clark Shows Off Her Range At The ANNIKA Pro-Am

Caitlin Clark, the Indiana Fever star, showcased her skills on the golf course at the 2025 ANNIKA Pro-Am held at Pelican Golf Club in Belleair, Florida.

Competing in the celebrity-driven event for the second consecutive year, Clark brought her competitive spirit and charm to the greens, accompanied by her Fever teammates Sophie Cunningham and Lexie Hull, who served as her caddies.

Clark’s group, which included professional golfers Nelly Korda and Lauryn Nguyen, finished with a net score of 59 on the par-70 course, placing them tied for 36th in the event.

While the tournament was non-competitive, Clark’s performance featured several standout moments, including a long-range putt that drew cheers from the crowd.

Her natural athleticism and poise translated well to the golf course, even as her caddies added a dose of humor to the day.

Notably, Cunningham’s errant tee shot on the 10th hole struck a fan, who was fortunately uninjured and received a personal greeting from the seven-year WNBA veteran.

The event wasn’t just about scores; it was a celebration of camaraderie and fun.

Clark’s participation highlighted her versatility as an athlete and her ability to connect with fans across different sports.

She also took time to reflect on her golf journey, sharing the course with other stars like Annika Sorenstam and Nelly Korda.

As the WNBA offseason continues, Clark’s appearance at the ANNIKA Pro-Am underscores her multifaceted talents and her growing presence as a sports icon.

Whether on the basketball court or the golf course, Clark continues to captivate audiences with her competitive edge and engaging personality.



