NFL Trade Deadline Player Tracker 2025
The NFL trade deadline has come and gone, leaving fans talking about one of the most action-packed periods in recent memory.
This year’s deadline wasn’t just about minor roster tweaks or depth additions; it was a showcase of bold, blockbuster moves that could reshape the league’s landscape.
Teams across the league took big swings, trading away cornerstone players and future assets in pursuit of immediate success.
While these trades come with undeniable risks, they also present the opportunity for massive rewards.
For some franchises, it’s a chance to solidify their playoff hopes or make a deep postseason run.
For others, it’s about building for the future with fresh talent and draft capital.
The stakes couldn’t be higher, and the ripple effects of these deals will be felt for seasons to come.
As the dust settles, one thing is clear: this year’s trade deadline was a masterclass in high-stakes decision-making, where teams bet big on their vision for success.
Take a look below to see which NFL players are headed where.
Trevor Penning to LAC (Los Angeles Chargers)
The Chargers acquire offensive tackle Trevor Penning to bolster their offensive line and protect Justin Herbert.
Quinnen Williams to DAL (Dallas Cowboys)
The Cowboys acquire defensive tackle Quinnen Williams to anchor their defensive line and improve their run defense.
Mazi Smith to NYJ (New York Jets)
The Jets add defensive tackle Mazi Smith, likely as part of a package deal to replace Quinnen Williams.
Joe Tryon-Shoyinka to CHI (Chicago Bears)
The Bears add linebacker Joe Tryon-Shoyinka to improve their defensive front.
Rashid Shaheed to SEA (Seattle Seahawks)
The Seahawks bring in wide receiver Rashid Shaheed to add speed and versatility to their receiving corps.
Sauce Gardner to IND (Indianapolis Colts)
The Colts land star cornerback Sauce Gardner in a blockbuster trade, aiming to strengthen their secondary and overall defense.
AD Mitchell to NYJ (New York Jets)
The Jets receive wide receiver AD Mitchell, adding a dynamic playmaker to their offense.
Jakobi Meyers to JAX (Jacksonville Jaguars)
The Jaguars acquire wide receiver Jakobi Meyers to provide Trevor Lawrence with another reliable target.
Logan Wilson to DAL (Dallas Cowboys)
The Cowboys add linebacker Logan Wilson to solidify their linebacker corps.
Dre’Mont Jones to BAL (Baltimore Ravens)
The Ravens acquire defensive lineman Dre’Mont Jones to enhance their defensive line depth.
Jaelan Phillips to PHI (Philadelphia Eagles)
The Eagles strengthen their pass rush by trading for edge rusher Jaelan Phillips.
Jaire Alexander to PHI (Philadelphia Eagles)
The Eagles make a splash by trading for star cornerback Jaire Alexander to lock down opposing receivers.
Michael Carter II to PHI (Philadelphia Eagles)
The Eagles also acquire cornerback Michael Carter II, further strengthening their secondary.
John Metchie III to NYJ (New York Jets)
The Jets add wide receiver John Metchie III, giving their offense another young weapon.
Keion White to SF (San Francisco 49ers)
The 49ers acquire defensive end Keion White to add depth to their defensive line.
Kyle Dugger to PIT (Pittsburgh Steelers)
The Steelers trade for safety Kyle Dugger to bolster their secondary.
Roger McCreary to LAR (Los Angeles Rams)
The Rams acquire cornerback Roger McCreary to improve their defensive backfield.
Greg Newsome to JAX (Jacksonville Jaguars)
The Jaguars add cornerback Greg Newsome to strengthen their secondary.
Tyson Campbell to CLE (Cleveland Browns)
The Browns trade for cornerback Tyson Campbell to enhance their pass defense.
Odafe Oweh to LAC (Los Angeles Chargers)
The Chargers acquire edge rusher Odafe Oweh to boost their pass rush.
Alohi Gilman to BAL (Baltimore Ravens)
The Ravens add safety Alohi Gilman to their defensive backfield.
Joe Flacco to CIN (Cincinnati Bengals)
The Bengals bring in veteran quarterback Joe Flacco, likely as a backup or mentor for Joe Burrow.