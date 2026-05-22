What Is Carb Day? A Guide to Indianapolis 500 Final Practice, Pit Crew Challenge and Festivities

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What Is Carb Day?

Carb Day is one of the most loved traditions of Indianapolis 500 week. The name comes from Carburetion Day, which was once the final chance for teams to tune carburetors before the big race.

That part of the sport is long gone. Indy cars have not used carburetors since 1963. Still, the name stayed. At Indianapolis Motor Speedway, tradition matters. Fans and teams both embrace Carb Day as the true start of race weekend.

Why Fans Show Up Early

Carb Day is more than a practice session. It mixes speed, skill, and a full day of fun at the track. Fans get one last look at the cars during final practice. Teams use that track time to test balance, check race setups, and make final tweaks before Sunday.

For many people, that alone is worth the trip. But Carb Day keeps the energy high long after practice ends.

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The Pit Stop Challenge and More

One of the biggest draws is the pit stop challenge. This event puts crew members in the spotlight. Teams race head-to-head to see who can deliver the fastest stop under pressure. It is quick, loud, and easy to enjoy even if you are new to IndyCar.

Carb Day also brings a festival feel. In 2026, fans can catch the Wienie 500 at 2 p.m., adding a playful break between racing events. Later, the party shifts into concert mode with Counting Crows and Switchfoot closing out the afternoon.

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2026 Carb Day Schedule

Here are the key times for Carb Day 2026:

8 a.m. — Gates open

— Gates open 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. — Final practice

— Final practice 2 p.m. — Wienie 500

— Wienie 500 2:30 p.m. to 4 p.m. — Pit stop challenge

— Pit stop challenge 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. — Concert featuring Counting Crows and Switchfoot

Why Carb Day Still Matters

Carb Day blends old-school racing history with a modern fan experience. You get the final tune-up before the Indianapolis 500, a showcase of pit crew talent, and a full slate of entertainment in one day.

If you want the Indy 500 atmosphere without waiting for race day, Carb Day gives you a strong taste of it all. It is fast, festive, and rooted in one of racing’s most enduring traditions.