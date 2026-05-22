Listen Live
Close
2026 Indy 500

Ed Carpenter Joins Motorsports in Mourning Kyle Busch From Ca...

Ed Carpenter Joins Motorsports In Mourning Kyle Busch From Carb Day

Even among those who competed in different series, Busch was widely recognized as a defining racer of his era. Reactions like Carpenter’s underline how deeply Busch’s death has resonated throughout the larger racing community.

Published on May 22, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Source:

Ed Carpenter Joins Motorsports In Mourning Kyle Busch From Carb Day

Ed Carpenter has joined the wave of tributes following the death of Kyle Busch, whose passing at 41 has sent shock through the motorsports world and prompted heartfelt reactions across racing.

As a respected figure in IndyCar and team ownership, Carpenter represents a voice from outside NASCAR who still understands Busch’s reach. His response reflects the broad admiration Busch earned over a long and successful career. While Carpenter’s reaction has not been defined by any specific public quote here, it can be understood as one of respect for a driver whose talent, drive, and presence shaped modern American motorsports.

Busch leaves behind a major legacy as a two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion and one of the sport’s most influential competitors. Known for his fierce style, consistency, and ability to win across multiple levels of racing, he built a career that drew attention far beyond NASCAR’s core audience.

His impact was felt by fellow drivers, teams, and fans who followed his rise over two decades.

RELATED | Top 5 All-Time Kyle Busch Moments

Carpenter’s perspective carries weight because Busch’s influence crossed discipline lines.

Even among those who competed in different series, Busch was widely recognized as a defining racer of his era. Reactions like Carpenter’s underline how deeply Busch’s death has resonated throughout the larger racing community.

In mourning Busch, the sport is also taking stock of a career marked by excellence, intensity, and lasting influence. The response from figures such as Ed Carpenter speaks to the kind of respect Busch commanded across the full landscape of motorsports.

More from 93.5 / 107.5 The Fan
Recent
109th Running Of The Indianapolis 500
2026 Indy 500  |  Nick Cottongim

Doug Boles Pays Tribute to Kyle Busch, Honors His Legacy at Indianapolis

2026 Indy 500  |  Nick Cottongim

Ed Carpenter Joins Motorsports In Mourning Kyle Busch From Carb Day

Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

How To Listen To The 110th Running Of The Indianapolis 500 | Radio Coverage

The 108th Running of the Indianapolis 500
2026 Indy 500  |  Nick Cottongim

What Is Carb Day? A Guide to Indianapolis 500 Final Practice, Pit Crew Challenge and Festivities

NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series ECOSAVE 200 - Qualifying
26 Items
Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

Notable Professional Athletes Who Died Too Soon

AUTO: MAY 17 NTT IndyCar Series PPG Armed Forces Qualifying - Day 2
Beyond The Bricks  |  Landon Coons

Chief Starters of the Indy 500

AUTO: OCT 02 IndyCar Series - Aeroscreen Test
Trackside  |  Landon Coons

2026 Burger Bash

Popular
WNBA: SEP 06 Minnesota Lynx at Indiana Fever
Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

How to Listen to Indiana Fever Games on 93.5 & 107.5 The Fan

4 Items
Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

Ranking NBA Teams Based On Market Size

31 Items
Sports  |  Editorial Staff

Top 30 Hottest NBA Wives & Girlfriends

Oklahoma State v Oklahoma
21 Items
Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

Funniest College Football Player Names Of 2025

Waiting for his opportunity to swing
31 Items
Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

Top 30 Kid-Friendly Baseball Walk-Up Songs

WNBA: SEP 06 Minnesota Lynx at Indiana Fever
Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

How to Listen to Indiana Fever Games on 93.5 & 107.5 The Fan

31 Items
Sports  |  Shayna

Top 30 Hottest NFL Players In 2025

48 Items
Sports  |  Editorial Staff

Top 50 Hottest NFL Wives & Girlfriends

93.5 / 107.5 The Fan

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close