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Doug Boles Pays Tribute to Kyle Busch, Honors His Legacy at Indianapolis

Indianapolis Motor Speedway and IndyCar president Doug Boles offered a heartfelt reflection on Kyle Busch, praising the NASCAR star’s lasting impact at Indianapolis and the energy he brought to every appearance.

Boles described Busch as one of NASCAR’s iconic figures and a champion who understood how to drive at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. He said Busch was especially tough to beat during his strongest runs at the track, calling him a highly technical driver whose skill set stood out even among top competitors. Boles also noted Busch’s speed, saying he was never ordinary behind the wheel and always brought a sharp edge to competition.

Just as important, Boles said, was Busch’s ability to connect with fans in a way few drivers could.

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He embraced his role as a polarizing figure, knowing some fans loved him while others were happy to boo him. Boles said that dynamic made the sport better, because Busch gave people a reason to feel something every time he raced.

Whether fans cheered or jeered, Busch welcomed it with a smile.

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Boles also reflected on Busch’s strong desire to compete in the Indianapolis 500, even though he never got that chance.

He shared a personal memory of the speedway pylon being lit for Busch and leaving it on through the night. Around 11:30 p.m., Boles said he walked alone along the frontstretch, looking at the glowing pylon and thinking about Busch and the excitement he brought to the venue.

Boles asked fans to keep Busch and his family in their thoughts, adding that Indianapolis would honor him on race day.