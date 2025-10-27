Listen Live
Local

Pacers Sign G-League MVP Mac McClung to Multi-Year Contract

Published on October 27, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

13th Yao Foundation Charity Game In Hangzhou
Source: VCG / Getty

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Pacers are signing guard Mac McClung to a multi-year contract, a move that comes as the team faces a number of guard injuries.

To make room on the roster, the Pacers plan to waive center James Wiseman.

McClung, who has previously played sparingly for four different NBA teams on non-standard contracts, is a three-time winner of the NBA Slam Dunk Contest. Last season in the G-League with the Osceola Magic, he averaged 25.7 points, 3.9 rebounds, and 5.7 assists per game.

The team’s injury list includes players like:

  • Tyrese Haliburton, who is out for the entire season with an Achilles injury.
  • T.J. McConnell (hamstring) and Kam Jones (back), who are currently out.
  • Other guards who have missed time due to injury: Johnny Furphy (foot), Benedict Mathurin (foot), Andrew Nembhard (shoulder), and Taelon Peter (groin)

Pacers Sign G-League MVP Mac McClung to Multi-Year Contract was originally published on wibc.com

More from 93.5 / 107.5 The Fan
Trending
2024 LSU Archive
9 Items
Sports

List Of College Football Coaches Fired This Season 2025

Oklahoma State v Oklahoma
20 Items
Sports

Funniest College Football Player Names Of 2025

30 Items
Sports

Top 30 Hottest NFL Wives & Girlfriends Of 2025

UTSA v Texas
20 Items
Nick In The Now

Top 20 College Athletes With The Highest NIL Valuations

How to Listen to IU Football on 93.5 & 107.5 The Fan
Sports

How to Listen to IU Football on 93.5 & 107.5 The Fan

Las Vegas Raiders v Indianapolis Colts - NFL 2025
Sports

Colts Notebook: Josh Downs Returns To Practice

30 Items
Sports

Top 30 Hottest NBA Wives & Girlfriends Of 2025-26 Season

US-IT-POLITICS-LABOR-AMAZON
20 Items
Nick In The Now

20 Last Place Punishments For Your 2025 Fantasy Football League

More Trending
NFL: DEC 28 Broncos at Bengals
10 Items
Sports  |  Editorial Staff

Top 10 Hottest NFL Sideline Reporters

NFL: FEB 02 Super Bowl LIV - Chiefs v 49ers
32 Items
Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

Price Of Beer At Every NFL Stadium 2025

Bengals v Ravens
25 Items
Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

Top 25 Funniest NFL Player Names (Past & Present)

20 Items
Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

Top 20 All-Time Greatest Baseball Players

Tennessee Titans v Indianapolis Colts
6 Items
Sports  |  Kevin Bowen

5 Things Learned: Jonathan Taylor, Colts Steamroll Titans

Tennessee Titans v Las Vegas Raiders
23 Items
Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

List Of NFL Coaches, Coordinators, & GMs Fired This Season

3 Items
Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

Ranking NBA Teams Based On Market Size

Milwaukee Brewers v Oakland Athletics
30 Items
Nick In The Now  |  Nick Cottongim

Price Of Beer At Every MLB Stadium

93.5 / 107.5 The Fan

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close