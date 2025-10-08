Colts Notebook: Good Injury News Coming?

Source: Michael Hickey / Getty

INDIANAPOLIS – The Colts will play another team from out west this Sunday afternoon.

It’ll be the Colts (4-1) hosting the Cardinals (2-3) in Week 6.

Here are some takeaways from the Colts first practice of the week:

-Alec Pierce (concussion) remains in concussion protocol but he did practice on Wednesday, in a blue jersey (contact). Pierce left the game with the Titans, two and a half weeks ago, due to a concussion. He missed the following week of practice and the Rams game. Last week, Pierce was a full participant at Wednesday and Thursday’s practices, but felt a little off waking up on Friday morning. Because of that, Pierce didn’t play against the Raiders. Now, the big-play wideout is back trying to make it through the 5-step concussion protocol.

-Shane Steichen said on Wednesday that CB-Kenny Moore II (Achilles) will do some field work on Wednesday, but he didn’t look like a guy practicing during the open media portion of practice. Moore II has missed the last two weeks of action. Given the Achilles nature to his injury, it’ll be interesting to see how much practice time the Colts view is necessary for him to fully return. With veteran CB-Mike Hilton (shoulder) going on injured reserve earlier this week, Chris Lammons is the likely nickel option if Moore II can’t go on Sunday.

-The bicep injury for Grover Stewart on Sunday didn’t appear to be too severe, and the big man was back practicing on Wednesday. That’s great news when you consider how different the Colts run game has looked in the past without Stewart.

Love Sports? Get more! Join the 93.5 / 107.5 The Fan Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

-Veteran right tackle Braden Smith (sleeve on right leg) was present at practice on Wednesday, but was not participating. If Smith can’t go, look for rookie Jalen Travis to be the right tackle. The Colts have had their healthy starting OL for 4 of 5 games this season.

–Much more in here why the Colts settled on Michael Badgley as their new kicker, after holding an 8-man kicker tryout on Tuesday. Shane Steichen said this about Badgley’s workout: “Very accurate kicker, had a hell of a workout.”

-Is the AD Mitchell punishment going to extend another week? On Wednesday, Steichen was asked that very question: “We are working through that right now,” Steichen said. “But, like I said, he’s got to continue to work and grind and go through it and have a great week of practice and a great week of preparation.” Remember, a return of Alec Pierce could bring this more into play. Although the need to keep Ashton Dulin in that “next man up” role makes complete sense.

-Even though they are eligible to come off injured reserve, the Colts are not opening up the return to practice windows for LB-Jaylon Carlies (ankle) and CB-Jaylon Jones (hamstring).

-Sunday brought the first notable playing time for Anthony Richardson this season. In mop-up time, Richardson went 1-of-2 (catching his own pass!) in 7 offensive snaps. It’s been a few weeks since Steichen has been asked about Anthony Richardson. When asked on Wednesday how Richardson is doing, the head coach shared this: “He’s progressing well. With everything, right, the meetings, the fundamentals and the details on the practice field, to continue to grow and develop in that area. He’s made great strides in those areas. And just needs to continue to do that….He’s doing a great job running the (scout) team, giving the defense great looks. Just continue to study and prepare like crazy.”

-Chris Ballard is clearly listening to Lou Anarumo, even if the success has been pretty meh so far. On Wednesday, the Colts added yet another veteran defensive player who had previous history with the Colts defensive coordinator. Veteran linebacker Germaine Pratt (92 career starts) is joining the Colts after he spent the first month of the season with the Raiders. Despite starting the first 4 games of the season with Las Vegas, the two decided to part ways with a release earlier this week. And now Pratt, 29, joins the Colts. The linebacker spot next to Zaire Franklin has lacked stability and production in 2025. The Colts have tried the likes of Joe Bachie, Cam McGrone, Austin Aijake and Chad Muma in some capacity. With linebacker Jaylon Carlies (ankle) still on injured reserve and not expected back imminently, the Colts are in need of some upgrade in the guy next to Franklin. “Excited about his talents and what he can bring this football team this week in practice,” Steichen said of Pratt on Wednesday. “Veteran experience, been in Lou’s defense so obviously very familiar with what we do defensively. From what I’ve heard, very smart player, physical football player, so excited to have him.” To make room from Pratt on the 53-man roster, the Colts placed linebacker Joe Bachie on injured reserve. So far, the major Anarumo connections (Xavien Howard, Mike Hilton, Joe Bachie) have not had much success in Indy. Will Pratt change that?

-A group that deserves more Colts 2025 credit is the offensive line. That includes first-time starters in Tanor Bortolini at center and Matt Goncalves at right guard. But I also think veterans Quenton Nelson and Braden Smith have been at higher levels this season. The Colts lead the NFL in sacks per pass attempt this season (2.61 percent), a stat that really correlates to winning/losing. That plays right into the Colts being top-10 in total offense, passing yards per play, third-down efficiency and points scored per game.

-One of the main debates with the 2025 Colts, is how much to truly believe in this 4-1 squad when talking January football. For me, the blasting of multiple NFL teams should simmer down some of the “the Colts haven’t played anyone, so who cares” chatter. Yes, I realize the schedule is more backloaded and the NFL is the ultimate humbling league. But the Colts still deserve ample credit for what they’ve done through 5 weeks. I decided to look up how teams who have gotten off to such an impressive start in a season done over the course of that campaign. In the last decade, the Colts are 1 of 9 teams to have a point differential of plus 70 or more through the first 5 games of the season. How did the rest of the season go for those teams? Well, all 8 made the playoffs, 7 of the 8 won a playoff game and 3 of them made it to the Super Bowl (all losing in that game). Given the recent lack of playoff appearances/success, I think Colts fans should feel very encouraged by hearing this.

-One of the major storylines for Colts/Cardinals Week 6 will be the health of Kyler Murray (foot). Murray left the loss to the Titans briefly, but the dynamic nature to his game was clearly restricted when he returned. After returning to the game, the elusive Murray didn’t run the ball a single time in the final 4 drives. If Murray plays, how limited his dual-threat ability will be could impact things. If Murray doesn’t play, that would bring former Colts quarterback Jacoby Brissett into a starting role.

-Arizona has played 5 games this season, each decided by one score: 7 point win, 5 point win, 1 point loss, 3 point loss, 1 point loss. They’ve lost 3 straight, with each loss happening on a field goal at the buzzer. Offensively, the Cardinals have ran it pretty well despite losing their first and second string running backs. They rank 23rd in points scored though and have struggled in protecting Murray. Defensively, the Cardinals are 4th in points allowed (19.2 points per game), having been stout against the run and as a top-10 unit on 3rd down and in the red zone.

-One unique storyline to Sunday’s Colts/Cardinals matchup is the Eagles history between Shane Steichen and Jonathan Gannon. The two were Philly coordinators for Nick Sirianni in the Eagles run to the Super Bowl. Cardinals defensive coordinator Nick Rallis was in Philly with the two, and is something Steichen holds in high regard, particularly for the amount of looks he throws at opposing offenses. Gannon was with the Colts from 2018-20, serving as Frank Reich’s cornerbacks coach.