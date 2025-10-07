Colts Bringing Back Veteran Kicker Michael Badgley

Source: Kevin Sabitus / Getty

INDIANAPOLIS – The Colts have brought back a familiar face to the organization, and one Shane Steichen also knows, to replace their inured kicker.

Michael Badgley, who began his NFL career with the Colts and also kicked for the team during the 2021 season, is returning to the team, per a report from NFL Network.

Badgley, 30, last kicked in the NFL in January 2024, missing the entire ’24 season with a torn hamstring.

In 64 career games, Badgley has made 98-of-119 (82%) field goals and 168-of-175 (96%) extra points. He is 5-of-13 in his career from north of 50 yards, with a long of 59.

Love Sports? Get more! Join the 93.5 / 107.5 The Fan Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

When NFL teams have to turn to new kickers during a season, it’s not often you get some actual familiarity, but the Colts have that with Badgley.

Steichen was the Chargers offensive coordinator as Badgley kicked for the Los Angeles from 2018-20.

The in 2021, with Rodrigo Blakenship heading to injured reserve due to a hip injury, the Colts brought Badgley in for the remainder of the season. He worked with the current kicking battery of long snapper Luke Rhodes and holder Rigoberto Sanchez, which is the same operation he will now have back in Indy some 4 years later. During the ’21 campaign, Badgley was 18-of-21 on field goals in those 12 games with the Colts.

Badgley was originally an undrafted free agent of the Colts in 2018, kicking alongside 45-year-old Adam Vinatieri. Badgley was 5-for-5 on field goals in that ’18 preseason with the Colts.

Another positive aspect to bringing in Badgley is he has kicked in 5 career playoff games, going 8-of-9 on field goals and 13-of-13 on extra points in postseason contests.

Questions on Badgley comes from the fact that Sunday will mark some 624 days since he last kicked in the NFL.

And his 38 percent career rate from past 50 yards.

How this impacts the decision-making of Steichen will be interesting to watch.

Earlier on Tuesday, Colts special teams coordinator Brian Mason said there’s a possibility Sanchez will handle the kickoff duties, which has received heightened attention with this new kickoff rule. Sanchez did that before he tore his Achilles a couple of offseason ago.

The Colts will return to practice on Wednesday.