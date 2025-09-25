Source: Eliot J. Schechter / Getty

Top 15 Most Notorious Collapses In Sports History

In sports, greatness is often defined not just by triumphs but by how teams handle adversity.

Unfortunately, some collapses are so epic, so improbable, that they’re forever etched in history—not as what could have been, but what should have been.

From playoff choke jobs to full-season disasters and single-game meltdowns, these are the moments when victory slipped through fingers and heartbreak took center stage.

Take a look below at the Top 15 Most Notorious Collapses In Sports History.

1. Colts Collapse: Biggest Lead Blown in NFL History

On December 17, 2022, the Indianapolis Colts held a commanding 33–0 halftime lead over the Minnesota Vikings—only to suffer the largest collapse in NFL history. Behind a furious second-half comeback led by Kirk Cousins, the Vikings stormed back to win 39–36 in overtime, erasing a 33-point deficit and etching the Colts’ meltdown into football infamy.

