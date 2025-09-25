Top 15 Most Notorious Collapses In Sports History
In sports, greatness is often defined not just by triumphs but by how teams handle adversity.
Unfortunately, some collapses are so epic, so improbable, that they’re forever etched in history—not as what could have been, but what should have been.
From playoff choke jobs to full-season disasters and single-game meltdowns, these are the moments when victory slipped through fingers and heartbreak took center stage.
Take a look below at the Top 15 Most Notorious Collapses In Sports History.
1. Colts Collapse: Biggest Lead Blown in NFL History
On December 17, 2022, the Indianapolis Colts held a commanding 33–0 halftime lead over the Minnesota Vikings—only to suffer the largest collapse in NFL history. Behind a furious second-half comeback led by Kirk Cousins, the Vikings stormed back to win 39–36 in overtime, erasing a 33-point deficit and etching the Colts’ meltdown into football infamy.
2. 1993 NFL Playoffs — Bills’ “The Comeback” / Oiler collapse
The Houston Oilers led the Buffalo Bills 35–3 in the third quarter of an AFC Wild Card game. Buffalo stormed back behind backup QB Frank Reich, winning 41–38 in overtime.
3. 1982 NHL Playoffs — “Miracle on Manchester”
The Edmonton Oilers held a 5–0 lead entering the third period. The Los Angeles Kings scored five unanswered goals and won 6–5 in overtime.
4. 2006 NFL Regular Season — Colts vs. Buccaneers
Tampa Bay raced out to a 35–14 lead in the fourth quarter. Peyton Manning led the Colts to four late touchdowns, winning 38–35 in overtime.
5. 2011 NBA Finals — Dallas vs. Heat Game 2
Miami led Dallas by 15 points with under seven minutes remaining. The Mavericks rallied to win, stealing momentum that helped them capture the championship.
6. 2016 MLB World Series — Indians lose after leading 3–1
Cleveland held a commanding 3–1 advantage over the Chicago Cubs. The Cubs clawed back to win three straight games and clinch their first title in 108 years.
7. 2014 NFL Season — Broncos vs. Seahawks Super Bowl XLVIII
Denver entered with a record-setting offense but unraveled from the opening snap. Seattle jumped ahead quickly and never looked back in a shocking 43–8 rout.
8. 1994 “The Choke at Doak” — Florida / FSU football
Florida State trailed Florida by 28 points in the fourth quarter. The Seminoles erupted for four touchdowns to tie the game 31–31.
9. Late 1990s – New York Mets, 2007 “Team Collapse”
The New York Mets blew a seven-game lead with 17 games left in the NL East. The Phillies overtook them on the final day of the season.
10. 2016 NBA Finals — Warriors Lose 3–1 Lead
Golden State won a record 73 regular-season games but failed to close the Finals. The Cavaliers rallied from 3–1 down, capped by LeBron James’ iconic chase-down block.
11. 2000 NFL Playoffs — Vikings Routed in NFC Title Game
Minnesota entered as heavy favorites but fell behind 34–0 against the New York Giants. The final score was a shocking 41–0 blowout.
12. 2013 ALCS — Tigers Fall to Red Sox
Detroit held a 5–1 lead in Game 2 and appeared set for a 2–0 series advantage. A grand slam by David Ortiz turned the series, and Boston advanced to the World Series.
14. 1986 MLB World Series — Red Sox Collapse in Game 6
Boston led the Mets by two runs with two outs in the tenth inning. A series of errors ended with Bill Buckner’s infamous misplay, allowing New York to win.
15. 2019 NFC Championship — Packers Fall to 49ers
Green Bay fell behind 27–0 by halftime as San Francisco dominated on the ground. The Packers’ comeback attempt fizzled, sealing a lopsided loss.
15. 2025 MLB AL Central — Tigers’ Collapse vs. Guardians
Detroit led Cleveland by 15½ games in early September. The Guardians stormed back, overtaking them in one of the biggest division comebacks in MLB history.
