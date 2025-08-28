Listen Live
Can the Indianapolis Colts be the NFL’s Surprising Playoff Team?

Published on August 28, 2025

Green Bay Packers v Indianapolis Colts - NFL Preseason 2025
Source: Michael Hickey / Getty

Every fan is confident about their team heading into the season because everything is sunshine and rainbows.

Okay, maybe fans of the New Orleans Saints, Cleveland Browns, and New York Giants don’t feel great about their team’s playoff chances for the same reason some Indianapolis Colts fans don’t, the quarterback position.

There are some Colts fans out there that believe the team can make it into the playoffs because of the fact they play in the AFC South and have enough talent on the roster to make it. All the Colts need is their quarterback to be consistently average, also known as a game manager. With the additions of Lou Anarumo, Charvarius Ward, and Camryn Bynum on the defensive side of the football to improve playmaking in the secondary Offensively, Indianapolis added Tyler Warren and Daniel Jones.

Two seasons ago, Gardner Minshew nearly put the Colts in the playoffs by distributing the ball to Michael Pittman Jr., Josh Downs, etc., and minimizing the number of turnovers. That is the recipe that Shane Steichen is wanting out of his quarterback this season, which is why he felt like Daniel Jones gives his team the best chance to win.

Each team in the AFC South has question marks entering the season.

  • Houston – New offensive coordinator, two rookie wide receivers, revamped offensive line, and run game concerns
  • Tennessee – Rookie quarterback, lack of offensive playmakers, and offensive line
  • Jacksonville – New head coach, Trevor Lawrence, and secondary

The schedule for the Colts isn’t daunting but isn’t one to slouch at either. This football team cannot afford to make a lot of errors on either side of the ball. They need to be disciplined, clean, and boring (offensively) every week if the Colts want to win double digit games in order to make the playoffs.

On Query & Company Thursday afternoon, former Indianapolis Colt defensive lineman and current ESPN Analyst, Booger McFarland, joined to discuss:

  • How can the Indianapolis Colts can make the playoffs?
  • What should Anthony Richardson be telling himself right now as the backup quarterback?
  • Would he change anything to the College Football Playoff format?

To listen to Jake Query’s and conversation with Booger McFarland, download the podcast containing the conversation below! You can always listen to the Query & Company from 12pm-3pm on 93.5/107.5 The Fan. You can also watch and interact with the show by going to the 107.5 The Fan YouTube Channel.

