Colts Cornerback Mooney Ward On Colts Defense, 2025 Season!

Published on August 11, 2025

NFL: JUN 11 Indianapolis Colts OTA
Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty

The Ride With JMV took a trip to Westfield for an afternoon session of Colts Training Camp on Monday, and got the opportunity to speak once again with one of the team’s high profile free agent additions! 

Charvarius “Mooney” Ward, one of the Colts top defensive acquisitions who joined Indy on a 3-year contract worth up to $54 million, joined JMV to discuss his thoughts on the Colts defense as they get ready for the season. They also talked about their expectations for the year, how training camp has been going, and more! 

Listen to that conversation down below, and tune into The Ride With JMV weekdays from 3-6pm on 93.5/107.5 The Fan!  

