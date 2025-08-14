Listen Live
Kenny Moore II candid on new DC Lou Anarumo

Published on August 14, 2025

Colts cornerback Kenny Moore lines up before a snap.
Source: INDIANAPOLIS, IN – NOVEMBER 10: Indianapolis Colts cornerback Kenny Moore II (23) stands on the field during a timeout during the NFL game between the Miami Dolphins and the Indianapolis Colts on November 10, 2019 at Lucas Oil Stadium, in Indianapolis, IN. (Photo by Zach Bolinger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The Indianapolis Colts defense will look a lot different this year.

After the entire unit underachieved last year, defensive coordinator Gus Bradley exited and former Bengals DC Lou Anarumo entered.

The former Purdue secondary coach employs a “Multiple” style defense that places an emphasis on fooling opposing quarterbacks, with an added focus on the secondary.

That is good news for the longest tenured Indianapolis Colt- nickel cornerback and team captain Kenny Moore II.

First, Moore II was hesitant to answer how his recovery is going, dealing with a bit of a knee injury.

“We’re gonna be back soon,” Moore II said on The Ride with JMV.

The big takeaway from Moore II’s extended conversation on 93.5/107.5 The Fan?

The 9-year vet loves his new defensive coordinator.

“I love (Lou Anarumo). I love him, genuinely ” Moore II said. “I like what he represents, I like the way he approaches the game, I like the way he approaches work every day… a guy that has a role on this team, you just want to be pushed in the right direction, so he is the right guy for the job.”

Moore II later explained that he want to be the best version of himself this year so he can perform well for his new coach.

Plus, the Colts star DB shares how he feels entering the year and how his job changes in the new scheme. Moore II and JMV dive deep into how social media impacts life right now, as well as what it was like watching the Pacers magical run this year. Finally they touch on the death of the former Colts owner Jim Irsay.

Listen to the full conversation with Tyquan Lewis below, or wherever podcasts are available!

You can listen to The Ride with JMV every weekday from 3-6 p.m. ET on 93.5/107.5 The Fan, on YouTube and in podcast version!

