Colts Hop Back On Quarterback Carousel With QB Decision

The Indianapolis Colts have named Daniel Jones their starting quarterback for the 2025 season, once again jumping back on the quarterback carousel on which they have spent far too much time.

It’s a move that should signal the end of the Anthony Richardson experiment in Indianapolis. There is almost no precedent for a quarterback drafted as high as he was getting benched twice and then establishing himself as the franchise guy with the team that took him. With this move, the Colts are declaring that they’re giving up on Richardson after only two seasons, and that they have no faith in him ever being the guy they drafted him to be.

There’s no other way to look at this other than as a massive failure by Chris Ballard, Shane Steichen, and the entire Colts organization. Either they completely screwed up Richardson’s development, or they completely screwed up their evaluation of him leading into the 2023 NFL Draft. Whatever the actual explanation, it’s hard to look at where the team is right now and have any faith in the current leadership.

Maybe Jones does give the Colts the best chance to win in 2025, but he doesn’t exactly elicit a lot of excitement either. We know what Jones is at this point in his career, and it’s hard to see him ever being anything more. Perhaps he shocks us all, has a Sam Darnold-type resurgence (though the way Darnold’s season ended last year is a cautionary tale in that regard), and leads the Colts to the playoffs. Or maybe Jones gets hurt or benched, and Richardson comes in, laughs in the face of history, and finally establishes himself as the franchise guy.

What seems far more likely however, is that the Colts will once again be looking for another quarterback in 2026. This time though, they could be in the market for a new general manager and head coach as well.

