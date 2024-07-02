Listen Live
James Wiseman Agrees To 2-Year Deal With Pacers

Published on July 2, 2024

Brooklyn Nets v Detroit Pistons

Source: Nic Antaya / Getty

James Wiseman Signs 2-Year Deal With Pacers

The Indiana Pacers didn’t take long to shore up their depth in the frontcourt.

One day after Jalen Smithwho declined his third-year player option, moved on to join the Chicago Bulls, the Pacers reached agreement with free-agent center James Wisemanas first reported by ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

He’s a 6-foot-11, 240-pound agile center who fits the bill of this modern Pacers team. He was the second pick in the 2020 NBA draft and has agreed on a 2-year contract with the team.

He runs the floor well, gets to his spots and finishes well inside. He’s shot better than 51% from the field in all four seasons in the league.

And last season, in Detroit, a career-high 80% of his points were scored in the paint.

Scott Agness 12 year pacers beat writer helps us with Pacers

Now on a roster with three point guards who are good at distributing, Wiseman will simply need to be in the right spot and ready to catch-and-finish at the right time.

To read more on James Wiseman and what he will bring to the Pacers from Scott Agness CLICK HERE.

Scott Agness is in his 12th season as a beat writer covering the Indiana Pacers. Click here to read more of his work at FieldhouseFiles.com.

