Who Are The Colts Remaining Cornerbacks

Who Are The Colts Remaining Cornerbacks?

Published on September 11, 2024

NFL: SEP 08 Texans at Colts

Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty

The Indianapolis Colts suffered a big loss to their defensive secondary on Tuesday when it was announced that JuJu Brents had suffered a knee injury and would likely miss the remainder of the year. 
The loss amplifies concerns about the Colts secondary, a group that all offseason people called attention to as a potential problem area for the team. One game into the season, it seems like that is precisely what is happening. Outside of Kenny Moore II, there are a lot of unknown and unheralded players. Now, those players are going to have to step up.  

Let’s look at the corners still on the Colts active roster: 

1. Kenny Moore II

Kenny Moore II
Source: Getty

Games: 104 

Interceptions: 17 

Passes Defended: 55 

Forced Fumbles: 3 

Touchdowns: 3 

2. Dallis Flowers

Dallis Flowers
Source: Getty

Games: 17 

Interceptions: 0 

Passes Defended: 3 

Forced Fumbles: 1 

3. Jaylon Jones

Jaylon Jones
Source: Getty

Games: 18 

Interceptions: 0 

Passes Defended: 6 

4. Chris Lammons

Chris Lammons
Source: Getty

Games: 47 

Interceptions: 1 

Passes Defended: 4 

Forced Fumbles: 1 

5. Samuel Wormack III

Samuel Wormack III
Source: Getty

Games: 24 

Interceptions: 1 

Passes Defended: 2 

Forced Fumbles: 1 

