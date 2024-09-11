Who Are The Colts Remaining Cornerbacks?

The Indianapolis Colts suffered a big loss to their defensive secondary on Tuesday when it was announced that JuJu Brents had suffered a knee injury and would likely miss the remainder of the year.

The loss amplifies concerns about the Colts secondary, a group that all offseason people called attention to as a potential problem area for the team. One game into the season, it seems like that is precisely what is happening. Outside of Kenny Moore II, there are a lot of unknown and unheralded players. Now, those players are going to have to step up.

Sign up for the 107.5 The Fan Newsletter to receive the latest news updates!

Close Thank you for subscribing!

Let’s look at the corners still on the Colts active roster: