Who Are The Colts Remaining Cornerbacks?
The Indianapolis Colts suffered a big loss to their defensive secondary on Tuesday when it was announced that JuJu Brents had suffered a knee injury and would likely miss the remainder of the year. The loss amplifies concerns about the Colts secondary, a group that all offseason people called attention to as a potential problem area for the team. One game into the season, it seems like that is precisely what is happening. Outside of Kenny Moore II, there are a lot of unknown and unheralded players. Now, those players are going to have to step up.Let’s look at the corners still on the Colts active roster:
1. Kenny Moore II
Games: 104
Interceptions: 17
Passes Defended: 55
Forced Fumbles: 3
Touchdowns: 3
2. Dallis Flowers
Games: 17
Interceptions: 0
Passes Defended: 3
Forced Fumbles: 1
3. Jaylon Jones
Games: 18
Interceptions: 0
Passes Defended: 6
4. Chris Lammons
Games: 47
Interceptions: 1
Passes Defended: 4
Forced Fumbles: 1
5. Samuel Wormack III
Games: 24
Interceptions: 1
Passes Defended: 2
Forced Fumbles: 1
