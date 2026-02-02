Listen Live
Which NFL Player Has The Most Super Bowl Appearances

Published on February 1, 2026

Super Bowl XLI - Indianapolis Over Chicago 29-17
Source: Sporting News Archive / Getty

Which NFL Player Has the Most Super Bowl Appearances

The Super Bowl is the ultimate stage in professional football, a spotlight that only the best of the best earn the privilege of stepping onto.

Among these elite athletes, one stands above the rest with the most Super Bowl appearances, cementing their status as a true legend of the game.

To reach this pinnacle more often than anyone else in history takes more than just raw talent.

It requires leadership, a tireless work ethic, and an unwavering commitment to perfecting every facet of one’s craft.

The NFL’s greatest players don’t merely rise to the occasion when the lights are brightest, they create the moments that define the sport itself.

They don’t just play the game; they shape its legacy.

What sets these players apart is their ability to meet and surpass the demands of the most competitive environment in sports.

They’re leaders on and off the field, the kind of teammates who lift everyone around them to new heights.

Their preparation is meticulous, their focus unshakable, and their ability to adapt is second to none.

Year after year, opponents know what’s coming, and yet, these players always delivered.

Legends aren’t made by chance; they are forged by consistency, perseverance, and an unrelenting desire to be the best.

Take a look below at Which NFL Player Has the Most Super Bowl Appearances.

1. Tom Brady – 10 Appearances

Tom Brady - 10 Appearances
Source: Getty

Tom Brady made it to the Super Bowl in the following years:

  1. 2001 (Super Bowl XXXVI)
  2. 2003 (Super Bowl XXXVIII)
  3. 2004 (Super Bowl XXXIX)
  4. 2007 (Super Bowl XLII)
  5. 2011 (Super Bowl XLVI)
  6. 2014 (Super Bowl XLIX)
  7. 2016 (Super Bowl LI)
  8. 2017 (Super Bowl LII)
  9. 2018 (Super Bowl LIII)
  10. 2020 (Super Bowl LV)

2. Stephen Gostkowski – 6 Appearances

Stephen Gostkowski - 6 Appearances
Source: Getty

Stephen Gostkowski made it to the Super Bowl in the following years:

  1. 2007 (Super Bowl XLII)
  2. 2011 (Super Bowl XLVI)
  3. 2014 (Super Bowl XLIX)
  4. 2016 (Super Bowl LI)
  5. 2017 (Super Bowl LII)
  6. 2018 (Super Bowl LIII)

3. Mike Lodish – 6 Appearances

Mike Lodish - 6 Appearances
Source: Getty

Mike Lodish made it to the Super Bowl in the following years:

  1. 1990 (Super Bowl XXV)
  2. 1991 (Super Bowl XXVI)
  3. 1992 (Super Bowl XXVII)
  4. 1993 (Super Bowl XXVIII)
  5. 1997 (Super Bowl XXXII)
  6. 1998 (Super Bowl XXXIII)

4. Patrick Chung – 5 Appearances

Patrick Chung - 5 Appearances
Source: Getty

Patrick Chung made it to the Super Bowl in the following years:

  1. 2011 (Super Bowl XLVI)
  2. 2014 (Super Bowl XLIX)
  3. 2016 (Super Bowl LI)
  4. 2017 (Super Bowl LII)
  5. 2018 (Super Bowl LIII)

5. Rob Gronkowski – 5 Appearances

Rob Gronkowski - 5 Appearances
Source: Getty

Rob Gronkowski made it to the Super Bowl in the following years:

  1. 2011 (Super Bowl XLVI)
  2. 2014 (Super Bowl XLIX)
  3. 2016 (Super Bowl LI)
  4. 2017 (Super Bowl LII)
  5. 2018 (Super Bowl LIII)
  6. 2020 (Super Bowl LV)

6. Devin McCourty – 5 Appearances

Devin McCourty - 5 Appearances
Source: Getty

Devin McCourty made it to the Super Bowl in the following years:

  1. 2011 (Super Bowl XLVI)
  2. 2014 (Super Bowl XLIX)
  3. 2016 (Super Bowl LI)
  4. 2017 (Super Bowl LII)
  5. 2018 (Super Bowl LIII)

7. Matthew Slater – 5 Appearances

Matthew Slater - 5 Appearances
Source: Getty

Matthew Slater made it to the Super Bowl in the following years:

  1. 2011 (Super Bowl XLVI)
  2. 2014 (Super Bowl XLIX)
  3. 2016 (Super Bowl LI)
  4. 2017 (Super Bowl LII)
  5. 2018 (Super Bowl LIII)

8. Matt Light – 5 Appearances

Matt Light - 5 Appearances
Source: Getty

Matt Light made it to the Super Bowl in the following years:

  1. 2001 (Super Bowl XXXVI)
  2. 2003 (Super Bowl XXXVIII)
  3. 2004 (Super Bowl XXXIX)
  4. 2007 (Super Bowl XLII)
  5. 2011 (Super Bowl XLVI)

9. Tedy Bruschi – 5 Appearances

Tedy Bruschi - 5 Appearances
Source: Getty

Tedy Bruschi made it to the Super Bowl in the following years:

  1. 1996 (Super Bowl XXXI)
  2. 2001 (Super Bowl XXXVI)
  3. 2003 (Super Bowl XXXVIII)
  4. 2004 (Super Bowl XXXIX)
  5. 2007 (Super Bowl XLII)

10. Adam Vinatieri – 5 Appearances

Adam Vinatieri - 5 Appearances
Source: Getty

Adam Vinatieri made it to the Super Bowl in the following years:

  1. 1996 (Super Bowl XXXI)
  2. 2001 (Super Bowl XXXVI)
  3. 2003 (Super Bowl XXXVIII)
  4. 2004 (Super Bowl XXXIX)
  5. 2006 (Super Bowl XLI)
