NFL History – Every Super Bowl Winner, Matchup & Score

Published on January 29, 2024

Super Bowl XIX - Miami Dolphins v San Francico 49ers

NFL History – Super Bowl Winners & Scores

The Super Bowl, a pinnacle event in American sports, has a rich history that dates back to the merger of the NFL and AFL in 1966.

The first four Super Bowls were played before the merger, with both leagues earning two victories each.

The inauguration of the Super Bowl in 1967 witnessed the Green Bay Packers triumph over the Kansas City Chiefs, setting the stage for an iconic tradition to come.

Over the years, the Super Bowl has showcased remarkable performances, from legendary matchups to historic rematches, defining its status as a cultural phenomenon.

Additionally, the event has seen impressive national anthem and halftime performances, adding to its allure.

As the latest installment approaches, the anticipation for Super Bowl LVIII continues to captivate fans, with the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers set to battle it out for the coveted title.

Take a look below at all the ‘PastSuper Bowl Winners & Scores’!

1. Super Bowl I: Green Bay Packers 35, Kansas City Chiefs 10

NCAA Photos Archive Source:Getty

2. Super Bowl II: Green Bay Packers 33, Oakland Raiders 14

Quarterback Bart Starr During Super Bowl Source:Getty

3. Super Bowl III: New York Jets 16, Baltimore Colts 7

Super Bowl III - New York Jets v Baltimore Colts Source:Getty

4. Super Bowl IV: Kansas City Chiefs 23, Minnesota Vikings 7

Super Bowl IV - Minnesota Vikings v Kansas City Chiefs Source:Getty

5. Super Bowl V: Baltimore Colts 16, Dallas Cowboys 13

Baltimore Colts vs Dallas Cowboys, Super Bowl V Source:Getty

6. Super Bowl VI: Dallas Cowboys 24, Miami Dolphins 3

Dallas Cowboys Calvin Hill, Super Bowl VI Source:Getty

7. Super Bowl VII: Miami Dolphins 14, Washington Redskins 7

Super Bowl VII - Washington Redskins v Miami Dolphins Source:Getty

8. Super Bowl VIII: Miami Dolphins 24, Minnesota Vikings 7

Super Bowl VIII - Minnesota Vikings v Miami Dolphins Source:Getty

9. Super Bowl IX: Pittsburgh Steelers 16, Minnesota Vikings 6

Pittsburgh Steelers vs Minnesota Vikings, Super Bowl IX Source:Getty

10. Super Bowl X: Pittsburgh Steelers 21, Dallas Cowboys 17

Super Bowl X - Dallas Cowboys v Pittsburgh Steelers Source:Getty

11. Super Bowl XI: Oakland Raiders 32, Minnesota Vikings 14

Super Bowl XI - Oakland Raiders v Minnesota Vikings Source:Getty

12. Super Bowl XII: Dallas Cowboys 27, Denver Broncos 10

Super Bowl XII - Dallas Cowboys v Denver Broncos Source:Getty

13. Super Bowl XIII: Pittsburgh Steelers 35, Dallas Cowboys 31

Pittsburgh Steelers vs Dallas Cowboys, Super Bowl XIII Source:Getty

14. Super Bowl XIV: Pittsburgh Steelers 31, Los Angeles Rams 19

The Steelers and Rams in the 1980 Superbowl Source:Getty

15. Super Bowl XV: Oakland Raiders 27, Philadelphia Eagles 10

Super Bowl XV - Oakland Raiders v Philadelphia Eagles Source:Getty

16. Super Bowl XVI: San Francisco 49ers 26, Cincinnati Bengals 21

San Francisco 49ers v Cincinnati Bengals: Super Bowl XVI Source:Getty

17. SuperBowl XVII: Washington Redskins 27, Miami Dolphins 17

SuperBowl XVII: Miami Dolphins v Washington Redskins Source:Getty

18. Super Bowl XVIII: Los Angeles Raiders 38, Washington Redskins 9

Super Bowl XVIII - Washington Redskins v Los Angeles Raiders Source:Getty

19. Super Bowl XIX: San Francisco 49ers 38, Miami Dolphins 16

Super Bowl XIX - Miami Dolphins v San Francico 49ers Source:Getty

20. Super Bowl XX: Chicago Bears 46, New England Patriots 10

Chicago Bears vs New England Patriots, Super Bowl XX Source:Getty

21. Super Bowl XXI: New York Giants 39, Denver broncos 20

Super Bowl XXI - New York Giants v Denver Broncos Source:Getty

22. Super Bowl XXII: Washington Redskins 42, Denver Broncos 10

Super Bowl 22 Source:Getty

23. Super Bowl XXIII: San Francisco 49ers 20, Cincinnati Bengals 16

Super Bowl XXIII Source:Getty

24. Super Bowl XXIV: San Francisco 49ers 55, Denver Broncos 10

Super Bowl XXIV: San Francisco 49ers v Denver Broncos Source:Getty

25. Super Bowl XXV: New York Giants 20, Buffalo Bills 19

Super Bowl XXV - Buffalo Bills v New York Giants Source:Getty

26. Super Bowl XXVI: Washington Redskins 37, Buffalo Bills 24

Super Bowl XXVI: Washington Redskins v Buffalo Bills Source:Getty

27. Super Bowl XXVII: Dallas Cowboys 52, Buffalo Bills 17

Super Bowl XXVII - Dallas Cowboys v Buffalo Bills Source:Getty

28. Super Bowl XXVIII: Dallas Cowboys 30, Buffalo Bills 13

Super Bowl XXVIII - Dallas Cowboys v Buffalo Bills Source:Getty

29. Super Bowl XXIX: San Francisco 49ers 49, San Diego Chargers 26

Super Bowl XXIX - San Diego Chargers v San Francico 49ers Source:Getty

30. Super Bowl XXX: Dallas Cowboys 27, Pittsburgh Steelers 17

Super Bowl XXX - Dallas Cowboys v Pittsburgh Steelers Source:Getty

31. Super Bowl XXXI: Green Bay Packers 35, New England Patriots 21

Football - NFL - Super Bowl XXXI - Brett Favre Source:Getty

32. Super Bowl XXXII: Denver Broncos 31, Green Bay Packers 24

Super Bowl XXXII-Green Bay Packers V Denver Broncos Source:Getty

33. Super Bowl XXXIII: Denver Broncos 34, Atlanta Falcons 19

Denver Broncos vs Atlanta Falcons, Super Bowl XXXIII Source:Getty

34. Super Bowl XXXIV: St. Louis Rams 23, Tennessee Titans 16

NFL: JAN 30 Super Bowl XXXIV - Titans v Rams Source:Getty

35. Super Bowl XXXV: Baltimore Ravens 34, New York Giants 7

FBN-SUPER BOWL-LEWIS Source:Getty

36. Super Bowl XXXVI: New England Patriots 20, St. Louis Rams 17

St. Louis Rams vs New England Patriots, Super Bowl XXXVI Source:Getty

37. Super Bowl XXXVII: Tampa Bay Buccaneers 48, Oakland Raiders 21

Super Bowl XXXVII - Oakland Raiders v Tampa Bay Buccaneers Source:Getty

38. Superbowl XXXVIII: New England Patriots 32, Carolina Panthers 29

(2/1/04 Houston, TX) Superbowl XXXVIII: New England Patriots vs. Carolina Panthers at the Reliant Dome in Houston. Patriot Adam Vinatieri kicks the game-winning field goal making the final score 32-29. (E99A1754.JPG - Staff Photo by Matthew West. S Source:Getty

39. Super Bowl XXXIX: New England Patriots 24, Philadelphia Eagles 21

Super Bowl XXXIX - Philadelphia Eagles vs New England Patriots - February 6, 2005 Source:Getty

40. Super Bowl XL: Pittsburgh Steelers 21, Seattle Seahawks 10

Super Bowl XL - Pittsburgh Steelers vs Seattle Seahawks Source:Getty

41. Super Bowl XLI: Indianapolis Colts 29, Chicago Bears 17

Indianapolis Colts vs Chicago Bears, Super Bowl XLI Source:Getty

42. Super Bowl XLII: New York Giants 17, New England Patriots 14

Super Bowl XLII - New York Giants v New England Patriots Source:Getty

43. Super Bowl XLIII: Pittsburgh Steelers 27, Arizona Cardinals 23

Super Bowl XLIII - Pittsburgh Steelers v Arizona Cardinals Source:Getty

44. Super Bowl XLIV: New Orleans Saints 31, Indianapolis Colts 17

Super Bowl XLIV Source:Getty

45. Super Bowl XLV: Green Bay Packers 31, Pittsburgh Steelers 25

Green Bay Packers v Pittsburgh Steelers Source:Getty

46. Super Bowl XLVI: New York Giants 21, New England Patriots 17

New York Giants v New England Patriots Source:Getty

47. Super Bowl XLVII: Baltimore Ravens 34, San Francisco 49ers 31

Super Bowl XLVII - Baltimore Ravens v San Francisco 49ers Source:Getty

48. Super Bowl XLVIII: Seattle Seahawks 43, Denver Broncos 8

NFL: FEB 02 Super Bowl XLVIII - Broncos v Seahawks Source:Getty

49. Super Bowl XLIX: New England Patriots 28, Seattle Seahawks 24

New England Patriots v Seattle Seahawks Source:Getty

50. Super Bowl 50: Denver Broncos 24, Carolina Panthers 10

Denver Broncos starting quarterback Peyton Manning (18) walks off the field after defeating the Carolina Panthers during Super Bowl 50 at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif., on Sunday, Feb. 7, 2016. Denver defeated Carolina 24-10. (Jose Carlos Fajardo/ Source:Getty

51. Super Bowl LI: New England Patriots 34, Atlanta Falcons 28

Super Bowl LI - New England Patriots v Atlanta Falcons Source:Getty

52. Super Bowl LII: Philadelphia Eagles 41, New England Patriots 33

(02/04/2018- Minneapolis, MN) Philadelphia Eagles inside linebacker Chris Long pressures New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady to throw an incompletion on the Pats final drive of Super Bowl LII at US Bank Stadium on Sunday, February 4, 2018. Sta Source:Getty

53. Super Bowl LIII: New England Patriots 13, Los Angeles Rams 3

Super Bowl LIII - New England Patriots v Los Angeles Rams Source:Getty

54. Super Bowl LIV: Kansas City Chiefs 31, San Francisco 49ers 20

San Fransciso 49ers v Kansas City Chiefs Source:Getty

55. Super Bowl LV: Tampa Bay Buccaneers 31, Kansas City Chiefs 9

Super Bowl LV - Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Kansas City Chiefs Source:Getty

56. Super Bowl LVI: Los Angeles Rams 23, Cincinnati Bengals 20

Super Bowl LVI - Los Angeles Rams v Cincinnati Bengals Source:Getty

57. Super Bowl LVII: Kansas City Chiefs 38, Philadelphia Eagles 35

Super Bowl LVII - Kansas City Chiefs v Philadelphia Eagles Source:Getty

