Top 5 All-Time NFL Draft “Girlfriend Moments”
The NFL Draft is one of the most monumental events in a football player’s life.
For many athletes, it represents the culmination of years of hard work, sacrifice, and unwavering dedication.
It’s the moment when dreams turn into reality, as young players take their first steps into professional football.
But amidst all the pressure, excitement, and glowing lights of the draft, there’s one aspect that consistently manages to steal the show: those personal moments that involve the friends and family surrounding these athletes.
Among these moments, “girlfriend moments” have, over time, carved out a unique corner in draft lore.
These are the candid, sometimes awkward, often unforgettable interactions between players and their significant others that unfold live in front of millions.
Whether it’s laughter, emotional exchanges, or moments of surprise, they add a very human layer to what is otherwise a corporate and highly scrutinized event.
The spotlight isn’t just on the players, but also on those who are there to support them.
While some interactions can come across as genuine and endearing, others might spark debates and jokes across the internet.
It's all part of the unpredictable, unscripted drama that makes these moments so memorable.So take a look below at the Top 5 All-Time NFL Draft "Girlfriend Moments".
1. Russell Wilson's girlfriend thinks she is set for life
During the 2012 NFL Draft, Russell Wilson was selected in the third round by the Seattle Seahawks. A viral moment from that night featured his then-wife, Ashton Meem, celebrating exuberantly, seemingly believing she was “set for life” as the spouse of an NFL player. The clip has since become a meme, symbolizing fleeting assumptions of success tied to relationships.
The couple divorced in 2014, shortly after Wilson’s Super Bowl win. While Meem received a settlement, it was far less than what she might have gained had the divorce occurred after Wilson’s record-breaking $87 million contract extension. Wilson later married singer Ciara, with whom he shares a high-profile life and family.
2. Isaiah Wilson's mother physically moves his girlfriend
During the 2020 NFL Draft, Isaiah Wilson, selected 29th overall by the Tennessee Titans, had a memorable moment caught on live TV. As Wilson celebrated the emotional news, his girlfriend sat on his lap, partially blocking the camera’s view. Wilson’s mother, determined to clear the shot, physically removed the girlfriend from his lap, leading to a brief struggle. The incident quickly went viral, becoming a source of humor and discussion online.
3. CeeDee Lamb snags phone from girlfriend
During the 2020 NFL Draft, CeeDee Lamb, selected by the Dallas Cowboys, went viral for a brief but memorable moment. As he sat with his family and girlfriend, Crymson Rose, ESPN cameras captured Rose picking up a phone from Lamb’s lap while he was on another call. Lamb swiftly snatched the phone back, shaking his head, creating a clip that quickly garnered millions of views online.
Rose later clarified on Twitter that she was trying to answer a FaceTime call from Lamb’s agent, while Lamb himself tweeted for fans to “chill,” downplaying the incident.
4. Lukas Van Ness' multiple girls and dad hit girls butt on TV
During the 2023 NFL Draft, Lukas Van Ness, selected by the Green Bay Packers, had a viral family moment. Cameras captured his father patting the backside of Van Ness’ girlfriend, Frankie Kmet, during the celebration. The moment sparked widespread reactions online, with some viewers also speculating about the number of girlfriends present in the scene.
The incident added to the draft’s memorable moments, as Van Ness, a standout defensive lineman from Iowa, celebrated his NFL dream.
5. Will Levis stunning girlfriend had to go pee
During the 2023 NFL Draft, Will Levis’ girlfriend, Gia Duddy, became a viral topic while sitting beside him as he awaited his selection. Internet sleuths speculated that she mouthed something about needing to use the bathroom during the long wait. However, Gia later clarified in a TikTok video that she actually said, “Can that happen?” referring to the draft process, though she admitted she did need to use the restroom the entire time.