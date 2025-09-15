Listen Live
Sports

Top 5 Storylines That Came From Week 2 In The NFL

Published on September 15, 2025

Week 2 of the NFL season delivered a full slate of drama, with last-second wins, crucial injuries, and statement victories shaking up the league.

Teams showed their resilience, quarterbacks stepped up under pressure, and several games came down to the final moments.

For football fans, it was a weekend that reminded us why we love this sport.

Let’s dive into the biggest storylines that have everyone talking.

1. Cowboys Outlast Giants in Overtime Rivalry Game

NFL: SEP 14 Giants at Cowboys Source:Getty

 

The NFC East rivalry between the Dallas Cowboys and the New York Giants lived up to its billing in a hard-fought battle that required an extra period to decide a winner. In a back-and-forth contest, both teams traded blows, but it was the Cowboys who made the critical plays when it mattered most. Dallas secured the victory in overtime, showcasing their poise in a high-pressure environment and landing an important early-season divisional win.

2. Colts Stun Broncos with Last-Second Field Goal

Denver Broncos v Indianapolis Colts Source:Getty

 

In arguably the most dramatic finish of the week, the Indianapolis Colts pulled off a stunning 29-28 victory over the Denver Broncos. After a hard-fought game, the Colts drove down the field in the final moments to set up a game-winning field goal as time expired. The kick sailed through the uprights, leaving the Broncos and their fans in shock. It was a heart-stopping conclusion and a massive emotional lift for an Indianapolis team starting the season 2-0 which is their first time to do so since 2009.

3. Bengals Overcome Injury as Browning Steps Up

Jacksonville Jaguars v Cincinnati Bengals Source:Getty

 

The Cincinnati Bengals faced a nightmare scenario when star quarterback Joe Burrow was sidelined with a toe injury. However, the team rallied behind backup quarterback Jake Browning, who stepped in and guided the Bengals to an unexpected victory. Browning played with confidence and efficiency, keeping the offense on track and proving that Cincinnati has depth and resilience. It was a gutsy team win that showcased their “next man up” mentality.

4. Eagles Come Out On Top in Super Bowl LIX Rematch

Philadelphia Eagles v Kansas City Chiefs - NFL 2025 Source:Getty

 

In one of the most anticipated games of the week, the Philadelphia Eagles defeated the Kansas City Chiefs in a thrilling Super Bowl LIX rematch. The game was a chess match between two of the league’s top teams, but the Eagles’ defense made critical stops late in the game to secure the victory. The win felt good for Philadelphia and reaffirmed their status as a powerhouse in the NFC.

5. Lions and Ravens Roar Back

Chicago Bears v Detroit Lions - NFL 2025 Source:Getty

 

After disappointing Week 1 losses, both the Detroit Lions and the Baltimore Ravens were desperate to avoid an 0-2 start. Both teams responded with authority. The Lions bounced back with a convincing performance, showcasing the high-powered offense and tough defense that made them a favorite heading into the season. Similarly, the Ravens corrected their early mistakes and put together a complete game, reminding the league that they remain a formidable AFC contender. For both clubs, these were crucial bounce-back wins.

