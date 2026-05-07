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Pacers' Nembhard, Siakam Named Grand Marshals of 500 Festival Parade

Pacers’ Nembhard, Siakam Named Grand Marshals of 500 Festival Parade

Indiana Pacers players Andrew Nembhard and Pascal Siakam will serve as Grand Marshals for the 2026 Lucas Oil 500 Festival Parade in Indianapolis on Saturday, May 23.

Published on May 7, 2026

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INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana Pacers players Andrew Nembhard and Pascal Siakam will serve as Grand Marshals for the 2026 Lucas Oil 500 Festival Parade in Indianapolis.

The theme of this year’s parade, which is celebrating its 70th year in Indianapolis, is “Racing Through History.”

Dave Neff, president and CEO of the 500 Festival, said it was an easy decision for them to choose Siakam and Nembhard to lead the parade, with them being fan favorites in the Hoosier state.

“Pascal and Andrew embody the passion, determination, and teamwork that define both the Indiana Pacers and our community,” said Neff. “It’s only fitting to have two athletes who are helping shape the next chapter of Indiana sports history lead this year’s celebration.”

The parade is scheduled to begin at 11:45 a.m. on Saturday, May 23. Tickets are on sale at 500festival.com/parade.

Pacers’ Nembhard, Siakam Named Grand Marshals of 500 Festival Parade was originally published on wibc.com

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