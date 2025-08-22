Top 25 Kid-Friendly Fantasy Football Team Names

Fantasy football isn’t just for adults—kids can join in on the fun too!

Whether they’re playing in a family league, a school group, or just for fun with friends, fantasy football is a great way for kids to learn about teamwork, strategy, and the excitement of the game.

From drafting their favorite players to cheering on their team each week, it’s an engaging way to connect with the sport and build a little friendly competition.

One of the most exciting parts of starting a fantasy football team is picking out the perfect team name.

For kids, this is a chance to get creative, show off their personality, and maybe even throw in a little humor.

A great team name can make their squad stand out in the league and add an extra layer of fun to the experience.

Whether they’re inspired by their favorite players, pop culture, or just something silly that makes them laugh, choosing a team name is all about having fun and embracing the spirit of the game.

Take a look below at Top 25 Kid-Friendly Fantasy Football Team Names.

1. Barkley’s Ballers Source:Getty 2. Fourth and Sleepy Source:Getty 3. Mahomes Alone Source:Getty 4. Here For The Cheerleaders Source:Getty 5. The Playmakers Source:Getty 6. Red Zone Rascals Source:Getty 7. Joshin’ Around Source:Getty 8. Kuppcakes Source:Getty 9. Tua Infinity and Beyond Source:Getty 10. Barkley’s Backyardigans Source:Getty 11. Diggs Some Dirt Source:Getty 12. Zeke & Destroy Source:Getty 13. Can’t Beat Me Source:Getty 14. The Minecraft Monsters Source:Getty 15. No Punt Intended Source:Getty 16. Chicken Nugget Champs Source:Getty 17. The Fortnite Fumblers Source:Getty 18. Sideline Sillies Source:Getty 19. The Gridiron Goofballs Source:Getty 20. You Fumble, You Crumble Source:Getty 21. Punt, Pass & Popsicles Source:Getty 22. Pizza Party Pirates Source:Getty 23. Lamarvelous Source:Getty 24. Kittle Corn Source:Getty 25. Chasing Greatness Source:Getty