Top 25 Kid-Friendly Fantasy Football Team Names

Published on August 22, 2025

2025 Saquan Barkley Youth Football Camp

Source: Hunter Martin / Getty

Fantasy football isn’t just for adults—kids can join in on the fun too!

Whether they’re playing in a family league, a school group, or just for fun with friends, fantasy football is a great way for kids to learn about teamwork, strategy, and the excitement of the game.

From drafting their favorite players to cheering on their team each week, it’s an engaging way to connect with the sport and build a little friendly competition.

One of the most exciting parts of starting a fantasy football team is picking out the perfect team name.

For kids, this is a chance to get creative, show off their personality, and maybe even throw in a little humor.

A great team name can make their squad stand out in the league and add an extra layer of fun to the experience.

Whether they’re inspired by their favorite players, pop culture, or just something silly that makes them laugh, choosing a team name is all about having fun and embracing the spirit of the game.

Take a look below at Top 25 Kid-Friendly Fantasy Football Team Names.

1. Barkley’s Ballers

Jacksonville Jaguars v Philadelphia Eagles Source:Getty

2. Fourth and Sleepy

NFL: SEP 17 Eagles at Chiefs Source:Getty

3. Mahomes Alone

Kansas City Current v Orlando Pride Source:Getty

4. Here For The Cheerleaders

Houston Texans v Minnesota Vikings - NFL Preseason 2025 Source:Getty

5. The Playmakers

NFL: AUG 16 Preseason Cardinals at Broncos Source:Getty

6. Red Zone Rascals

Carolina Panthers v Atlanta Falcons Source:Getty

7. Joshin’ Around

Buffalo Bills v Chicago Bears - NFL Preseason 2025 Source:Getty

8. Kuppcakes

Las Vegas Raiders v Seattle Seahawks - NFL Preseason 2025 Source:Getty

9. Tua Infinity and Beyond

New York Jets v Miami Dolphins Source:Getty

10. Barkley’s Backyardigans

2025 Saquan Barkley Youth Football Camp Source:Getty

11. Diggs Some Dirt

New England Patriots v Minnesota Vikings - NFL Preseason 2025 Source:Getty

12. Zeke & Destroy

NFL: OCT 25 Cowboys at Washington Football Team Source:Getty

13. Can’t Beat Me

Baltimore Ravens v Dallas Cowboys - NFL Preseason 2025 Source:Getty

14. The Minecraft Monsters

San Francisco 49ers v Las Vegas Raiders - NFL Preseason 2025 Source:Getty

15. No Punt Intended

NFL: AUG 16 Preseason Packers at Colts Source:Getty

16. Chicken Nugget Champs

Little boy is eating chicken nuggets in fast food Restaurant or cafe. Source:Getty

17. The Fortnite Fumblers

In this photo illustration, the Fortnite logo is seen... Source:Getty

18. Sideline Sillies

Arizona Cardinals v Denver Broncos - NFL Preseason 2025 Source:Getty

19. The Gridiron Goofballs

Indianapolis Colts v Cincinnati Bengals Source:Getty

20. You Fumble, You Crumble

Miami Dolphins vs Detroit Lions Source:Getty

21. Punt, Pass & Popsicles

Young man with curly hair taking a selfie while biting a popsicle Source:Getty

22. Pizza Party Pirates

Coffee break. Company employees eat pizza in the office. A break at work. A delicious snack. A group of people are enjoying pizza in the office kitchen Source:Getty

23. Lamarvelous

Indianapolis Colts v Baltimore Ravens - NFL Preseason 2025 Source:Getty

24. Kittle Corn

San Francisco 49ers v Las Vegas Raiders - NFL Preseason 2025 Source:Getty

25. Chasing Greatness

Cincinnati Bengals v Philadelphia Eagles - NFL Preseason 2025 Source:Getty
