Top 10 Players With The Most Points Scored In NCAA Men’s Tournament Game

Watch above to see Austin Carrs Legendary NCAA Men’s Tournament performance – 61 pointsTop 10 Players With The Most Points Scored In NCAA Men’s Tournament Game

Scoring in the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament is often a testament to a player’s skill, determination, and ability to shine on the biggest stage.

Among the most legendary achievements in college basketball history are the top individual scoring performances during these high-pressure games.

While there have been many incredible displays of talent, the majority of these high-scoring feats trace back to a golden era in the 1970s, a decade when offensive firepower reigned supreme.

Standing out in this elite group is Notre Dame’s Austin Carr, a name synonymous with scoring excellence.

Carr made an indelible mark in NCAA history by securing multiple spots on the list of top scoring games.

His ability to consistently dominate opponents made him a nightmare for defenses and a hero for fans.

Love Sports? Get more! Join the 93.5 / 107.5 The Fan Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

Carr’s performances were not just about the sheer volume of points; they demonstrated a mastery of the game, blending precision shooting, relentless attacking, and an uncanny ability to deliver under the bright lights of March Madness.

These remarkable scoring feats often transcend their individual contexts and become part of college basketball folklore.

Many of these games took place during an era when players like Carr, among others, showcased the kind of offensive prowess that became the stuff of legend.

Such performances didn’t just win games; they cemented legacies.

Today, these milestones remain a benchmark for excellence, serving as reminders of the unforgettable nights when players showcased not only extraordinary talent but also the heart to etch their names into NCAA history forever.

Take a look below at the Top 10 Players With The Most Points Scored In NCAA Men’s Tournament Game.

RELATED | 68 Best NCAA March Madness Bracket Names

RELATED | Top 30 Women’s March Madness Bracket Names

RELATED | Top 6 Most Unforgettable March Madness Underdogs

1. Austin Carr – 61 Points – Notre Dame vs Ohio (1970)

Source: Getty

Austin Carr delivered a legendary performance during the Notre Dame vs. Ohio game in 1970, scoring an astounding 61 points.

This remains one of the most remarkable individual efforts in NCAA tournament history and solidified Carr’s reputation as one of college basketball’s greatest scorers.

His 61-point feat is still the highest single-game scoring record in NCAA Tournament history, showcasing his unmatched skill and dominance on the court.