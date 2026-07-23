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Top 5 Iconic Moments in NASCAR Brickyard 400 History

The Brickyard 400 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway is one of NASCAR’s most prestigious and celebrated events.

First held in 1994, the race marked a historic moment as stock cars roared onto the hallowed grounds of the Speedway, a venue long synonymous with open-wheel racing and the Indianapolis 500.

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The introduction of NASCAR to the Brickyard was met with overwhelming enthusiasm, drawing massive crowds and cementing the event as a cornerstone of the Cup Series calendar.

Over the years, the Brickyard 400 has become a proving ground for NASCAR’s elite, with its 2.5-mile oval challenging drivers to balance speed, strategy, and precision.

The race has also been a stage for innovation, with new rules and traditions emerging from its storied history.

From the inaugural race that launched Jeff Gordon into superstardom to the creation of the now-iconic tradition of kissing the Yard of Bricks, the Brickyard 400 has delivered countless moments that have left an indelible mark on the sport.

Take a look below at the Top 5 Iconic Moments in NASCAR Brickyard 400 History.

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1. Jeff Gordon’s Historic 1994 Win

The inaugural Brickyard 400 saw a young Jeff Gordon claim victory, propelling him to superstardom and marking the start of Hendrick Motorsports’ dominance at the event. A capacity crowd of more than 250,000 attended, and nearly everyone was standing when the 23-year-old Pittsboro, Indiana (local) resident took the checkered flag for his second career Cup Series victory (he won the first earlier that year at Charlotte Motor Speedway).