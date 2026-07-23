WNBA All-Star Host Cities: 2000-2026
WNBA All-Star Host Cities: 2000-2026
The WNBA All-Star Game has crisscrossed the country since the league’s early days, touching down in NBA and WNBA arenas alike as the league’s popularity has grown. Some cities, like Uncasville, Connecticut’s Mohegan Sun Arena, have become go-to hosts, welcoming the event four separate times, while others like New York and Chicago have earned repeat trips of their own.
This year marks Chicago’s second time hosting, with the 2026 game set for the United Center on July 25 — the first time the Windy City has staged the marquee event at that specific arena rather than Wintrust Arena, home of the Chicago Sky.
Olympic years have occasionally interrupted the tradition, replaced by Team USA exhibition matchups instead of a true All-Star Game.
Take a look below at WNBA All-Star Host Cities: 2000-2026.
RELATED | 10 Iconic Moments In WNBA All-Star Weekend History
1. 2000 Phoenix, AZ – America West Arena
2. 2001 Orlando, FL – TD Waterhouse Centre
3. 2002 Washington, D.C. – MCI Center
4. 2003 New York, NY – Madison Square Garden
5. 2004 (No game held)
6. 2005 Uncasville, CT – Mohegan Sun Arena
7. 2006 New York, NY – Madison Square Garden
8. 2007 Washington, D.C. – Verizon Center
9. 2008 (No game held – Olympics)
10. 2009 Uncasville, CT – Mohegan Sun Arena
11. 2010 (No traditional ASG – Team USA vs. WNBA)
12. 2011 San Antonio, TX – AT&T Center
13. 2012 (No game held – Olympics)
14. 2013 Uncasville, CT – Mohegan Sun Arena
15. 2014 Phoenix, AZ – US Airways Center
16. 2015 Uncasville, CT – Mohegan Sun Arena
17. 2016 (No game held – Olympics)
18. 2017 Seattle, WA – Key Arena
19. 2018 Minneapolis, MN – Target Center
20. 2019 Las Vegas, NV – Mandalay Bay Events Center
21. 2020 (Canceled due to COVID-19)
22. 2021 Las Vegas, NV – Michelob Ultra Arena
23. 2022 Chicago, IL – Wintrust Arena
24. 2023 Las Vegas, NV – Michelob Ultra Arena
25. 2024 Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center
26. 2025 Indianapolis, IN – Gainbridge Fieldhouse
26. 2026 Chicago, IL – United Center
WNBA All-Star Host Cities: 2000-2026 was originally published on hot1009.com