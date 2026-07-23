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WNBA All-Star Host Cities: 2000-2026

The WNBA All-Star Game has crisscrossed the country since the league’s early days, touching down in NBA and WNBA arenas alike as the league’s popularity has grown. Some cities, like Uncasville, Connecticut’s Mohegan Sun Arena, have become go-to hosts, welcoming the event four separate times, while others like New York and Chicago have earned repeat trips of their own.

This year marks Chicago’s second time hosting, with the 2026 game set for the United Center on July 25 — the first time the Windy City has staged the marquee event at that specific arena rather than Wintrust Arena, home of the Chicago Sky.

Olympic years have occasionally interrupted the tradition, replaced by Team USA exhibition matchups instead of a true All-Star Game.

Take a look below at WNBA All-Star Host Cities: 2000-2026.

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1. 2000 Phoenix, AZ – America West Arena