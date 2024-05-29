Listen Live
Top 10 Highest Paid Athletes In 2024

Published on May 29, 2024

Al-Nassr v Al-Hilal - Saudi Pro League

Source: Yasser Bakhsh / Getty

The top 10 highest-paid athletes of 2024 represent a diverse array of sports and cultures, united by their exceptional skill, marketability, and strategic partnerships.

From football icons to basketball legends, golf prodigies, and more, these athletes have mastered the art of turning their athletic achievements into lucrative business ventures.

As we witness the convergence of sports and commerce in the modern era, the financial success of these athletes serves as a testament to the global reach and economic influence of sports stars. Their ability to transcend borders, demographics, and industries underscores the universal appeal of sports as a unifying force in today’s interconnected world.

Through their accomplishments on and off the field, these 10 individuals not only redefine the concept of sports stardom but also set a new standard for excellence in the realms of finance, branding, and leadership.

Check out the Top 10 Highest Paid Athletes In 2024.

1. Cristiano Ronaldo – $260M

Al-Nassr v Al-Hilal - Saudi Pro League Source:Getty

On-Field: $200 million

Off-Field: $60 million

Nationality: Portugal

Sport: Soccer

Age: 39

2. Jon Rahm – $218M

2024 PGA Championship - Round Two Source:Getty

On-Field: $198 million

Off-Field: $20 million

Nationality: Spain

Sport: Golf

Age: 29

3. Lionel Messi – $135M

Argentina v Mexico: Group C - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Source:Getty

On-Field: $65 million

Off-Field: $70 million

Nationality: Argentina

Sport: Soccer

Age: 36

4. LeBron James – $128.2M

Denver Nuggets v Los Angeles Lakers - Game Four Source:Getty

On-Field: $48.2 million

Off-Field: $80 million

Nationality: United States

Sport: Basketball

Age: 39

5. Giannis Antetokounmpo – $111M

New York Knicks v Milwaukee Bucks Source:Getty

On-Field: $46 million

Off-Field: $65 million

Nationality: Greece

Sport: Basketball

Age: 29

6. Kylian Mbappé – $110M

FBL-FRA-CUP-LYON-PSG Source:Getty

On-Field: $90 million

Off-Field: $20 million

Nationality: France

Sport: Soccer

Age: 25

7. Neymar – $108M

FBL-WC-2026-SAMERICA-QUALIFIERS-BRA-TRAINING Source:Getty

On-Field: $80 million

Off-Field: $28 million

Nationality: Brazil

Sport: Soccer

Age: 32

8. Karim Benzema – $106M

FBL-KSA-ITTIHAD-NASSR Source:Getty

On-Field: $100 million

Off-Field: $6 million

Nationality: France

Sport: Soccer

Age: 36

9. Stephen Curry – $102M

New Orleans Pelicans v Golden State Warriors Source:Getty

On-Field: $52 million

Off-Field: $50 million

Nationality: United States

Sport: Basketball

Age: 36

10. Lamar Jackson – $100.5M

Sports Contributor Archive 2023 Source:Getty

On-Field: $98.5 million

Off-Field: $2 million

Nationality: United States

Sport: Football

Age: 27

