Listen Live
Cotton's List

Who Is The Highest Paid Player At Each Position In The NFL?

Published on December 21, 2023

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Houston Texans v Cincinnati Bengals

Source: Andy Lyons / Getty

Who Is The Highest Paid Player At Each Position In The NFL?

As of the 2023 season, several NFL players have secured the title of being the highest-paid players at their respective positions.

Quarterback Joe Burrow of the Cincinnati Bengals leads everyone with an average salary of $55 million per year, making him the highest-paid player in the league.

These players’ contracts reflect their exceptional talent and value to their respective teams, showcasing the substantial financial investments made by NFL franchises in securing top talent across various positions.

Take a look below to see Who Is The Highest Paid Player At Each Position In The NFL is.

The leader’s contract of each position with be based off of their Three-year average (APY).\

Check out other list from Cotton’s List. 

1. Quarterback – Joe Burrow, $55 Million

Houston Texans v Cincinnati Bengals Source:Getty

2. Justin Herbert, $53.3 million
3. Lamar Jackson, $52 million

2. Running Back – Christian McCaffrey, $17.2 Million

San Francisco 49ers v Arizona Cardinals Source:Getty

2. Alvin Kamara, $12.7 million
3. Jonathan Taylor, $14 million

3. Wide Receiver – Cooper Kupp, $26.7 Million

Los Angeles Rams v Baltimore Ravens Source:Getty

2. Stefon Diggs, 26.2 million
3. Tyreek Hill, $25 million

4. Tight End – Darren Waller, $17 Million

Washington Commanders v New York Giants Source:Getty

2. T.J. Hockenson, $16 million
3. George Kittle, $15.3 million

5. Offensive Line – Leremy Tunsil, $25 Million

Denver Broncos v Houston Texans Source:Getty

2. Andrew Thomas, $24.2 million
3. David Bakhtiari, $23.5 million

6. Cornerback – Jaire Alexander, $21.7 Million

Green Bay Packers v Las Vegas Raiders Source:Getty

2. Jalen Ramsey, $20.6 million
3. Marshon Lattimore, $20.3 million

7. Edge Rusher – Nick Bosa, $34 Million

San Francisco 49ers v Arizona Cardinals Source:Getty

2. T.J. Watt, 30.5 million
3. Joey Bosa, $29.2 million

8. Defensive Tackle – Aaron Donald, $31.6 Million

Cleveland Browns v Los Angeles Rams Source:Getty

T2. Quinnen Williams, $23.5 million
T2. Jeffery Simmons, $23.5 million

9. Off-Ball Linebacker – Roquan Smith, $60 Million

Los Angeles Rams v Baltimore Ravens Source:Getty

2. Fred Warner, $19.5 million
3. Tremaine Edmunds, $19 million

10. Safety – Derwin james Jr, $42 Million

Chicago Bears v Los Angeles Chargers Source:Getty

2. Minkah Fitzpatrick, $18.6 million
3. Jamal Adams, $17.6 million

11. Kicker – Justin Tucker, $17.5 Million

NFL: SEP 24 Colts at Ravens Source:Getty

2. Matt Gay, $5.9 million
3. Chris Boswell, $5.6 million

12. Long-Snapper – Joe Cardona, $1.63 Million

NFL: DEC 07 Patriots at Steelers Source:Getty

2. Zach Wood, $1.62 million
3. Thomas Hennessy, $2.6 million

13. Punter – Michael Dickson, $3,9 Million

San Francisco 49ers v Seattle Seahawks Source:Getty

2. Jack Fox, $3.6 million
3. Tress Way, $3.3 million

Leave a Reply

93.5 / 107.5 The Fan

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close