Highest-Paid WNBA Players For 2024 Season

Published on April 17, 2024

Google Pixel & WNBA at the WNBA Draft 2024

Source: Marleen Moise / Getty

The WNBA player salaries for the 2024 season have sparked discussions around the adequacy of compensation in professional women’s basketball.

Despite the immense talent and dedication of players, the disparity between WNBA salaries and those in other professional sports leagues, such as the NBA, remains significant.

A few of the main factors that have stirred the pot has been:

  • Caitlin Clark’s rookie salary controversy
  • WNBA salaries compared to NBA salaries
  • Women calls for pay equity
  • Challenges and opportunities around providing fair pay
  • If there is a future plan needing to be implemented

The ongoing dialogue surrounding WNBA player salaries underscores the importance of addressing pay equity in sports and promoting a more inclusive and equitable landscape for women athletes.

Take a look below at the Highest-Paid WNBA Players For 2024 Season based on their 2024 cap hit.

Find full list here.

1. Arike Ogunbowale | 2024 Cap Hit: $241,984

WNBA: AUG 18 Dallas Wings at Connecticut Sun Source:Getty

2. Kahleah Copper | 2024 Cap Hit: $241,984

Dallas Wings v Chicago Sky Source:Getty

3. Jewell Loyd | 2024 Cap Hit: $241,984

Seattle Storm v New York Liberty Source:Getty

4. Diana Taurasi | 2024 Cap Hit: $234,936

Atlanta Dream v Phoenix Mercury Source:Getty

5. Natasha Howard | 2024 Cap Hit: $234,350

WNBA: AUG 20 Playoffs First Round New York Liberty at Chicago Sky Source:Getty

6. Alyssa Thomas | 2024 Cap Hit: $218,000

Connecticut Sun v Minnesota Lynx Source:Getty

7. Brionna Jones | 2024 Cap Hit: $212,500

WNBA: JUN 08 Las Vegas Aces at Connecticut Sun Source:Getty

8. Kelsey Mitchell | 2024 Cap Hit: $212,000

Indiana Fever v Seattle Storm Source:Getty

9. Napheesa Collier | 2024 Cap Hit: $208,219

WNBA: SEP 17 Playoffs First Round Minnesota Lynx at Connecticut Sun Source:Getty

10. Skylar Diggins-Smith | 2024 Cap Hit: $208,219

WNBA: AUG 04 Phoenix Mercury at Connecticut Sun Source:Getty

11. Marina Mabrey | 2024 Cap Hit: $208,000

Chicago Sky v Los Angeles Sparks Source:Getty

12. Kayla McBride | 2024 Cap Hit: $208,000

Minnesota Lynx v Seattle Storm Source:Getty

13. Breanna Stewart | 2024 Cap Hit: $205,000

2023 WNBA Finals - Game Four Source:Getty

14. Nneka Ogwunike | 2024 Cap Hit: $204,500

Chicago Sky v Los Angeles Sparks Source:Getty

15. Erica Wheeler | 2024 Cap Hit: $202,154

WNBA: JUL 07 Commissioner's Cup - Indiana Fever at Washington Mystics Source:Getty

16. Sabrina Ionescu | 2024 Cap Hit: $202,000

2023 WNBA Finals - Game Four Source:Getty

17. A’ja Wilson | 2024 Cap Hit: $200,000

WNBA: OCT 18 WNBA Finals - Las Vegas Aces at New York Liberty Source:Getty

18. Cheyenne Parker | 2024 Cap Hit: $200,000

WNBA: JUL 20 Atlanta Dream at Connecticut Sun Source:Getty

19. DeWanna Bonner | 2024 Cap Hit: $200,000

WNBA: OCT 01 Playoffs Semifinals New York Liberty at Connecticut Sun Source:Getty

20. Kelsey Plum | 2024 Cap Hit: $200,000

Chicago Sky v Las Vegas Aces - Game Two Source:Getty

93.5 / 107.5 The Fan

