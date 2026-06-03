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Where Does ChatGPT Rank Chris Ballard Amongst Current NFL GMs

Evaluating NFL general managers is one of the most difficult exercises in football because success depends on a combination of drafting, roster construction, salary cap management, coaching hires, and long-term vision.

While wins and losses ultimately define a front office’s legacy, this ranking also considers process, talent evaluation, and each executive’s ability to build a sustainable contender in today’s NFL.

Take a look below at Where ChatGPT Rank Chris Ballard Amongst Current NFL GMs.

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Howie Roseman — Philadelphia Eagles Brad Holmes — Detroit Lions Eric DeCosta — Baltimore Ravens Les Snead — Los Angeles Rams Brett Veach — Kansas City Chiefs Brian Gutekunst — Green Bay Packers John Lynch — San Francisco 49ers Brandon Beane — Buffalo Bills Omar Khan — Pittsburgh Steelers Jason Licht — Tampa Bay Buccaneers John Schneider — Seattle Seahawks Adam Peters — Washington Commanders Monti Ossenfort — Arizona Cardinals Kwesi Adofo-Mensah — Minnesota Vikings Chris Grier — Miami Dolphins Mickey Loomis — New Orleans Saints Joe Hortiz — Los Angeles Chargers Nick Caserio — Houston Texans Chris Ballard — Indianapolis Colts Andrew Berry — Cleveland Browns Mike Borgonzi — Tennessee Titans Terry Fontenot — Atlanta Falcons Dan Morgan — Carolina Panthers John Spytek — Las Vegas Raiders Ryan Poles — Chicago Bears Joe Schoen — New York Giants Duke Tobin — Cincinnati Bengals Trent Baalke — Jacksonville Jaguars Eliot Wolf — New England Patriots Darren Mougey — New York Jets George Paton — Denver Broncos Jerry Jones — Dallas Cowboys (de facto GM)

ChatGPT ranked Chris Ballard at No. 19 because he’s one of the NFL’s most polarizing executives: