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Where Does ChatGPT Rank Chris Ballard Amongst Current NFL...

Where Does ChatGPT Rank Chris Ballard Amongst Current NFL GMs

While wins and losses ultimately define a front office's legacy, this ranking also considers process, talent evaluation, and each executive's ability to build a sustainable contender in today's NFL.

Published on June 3, 2026

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  • Ballard's Colts have made playoffs only twice in 8 seasons despite talented rosters.
  • Ballard excels at drafting stars but struggles to build a consistent Super Bowl contender.
  • Ballard's conservative free-agency approach preserves cap but leaves roster holes unaddressed.
2026 NFL Scouting Combine
Source: Justin Casterline / Getty

Where Does ChatGPT Rank Chris Ballard Amongst Current NFL GMs

Evaluating NFL general managers is one of the most difficult exercises in football because success depends on a combination of drafting, roster construction, salary cap management, coaching hires, and long-term vision.

While wins and losses ultimately define a front office’s legacy, this ranking also considers process, talent evaluation, and each executive’s ability to build a sustainable contender in today’s NFL.

Take a look below at Where ChatGPT Rank Chris Ballard Amongst Current NFL GMs.

RELATED | Every Contract Extension Given By Chris Ballard As The Colts GM

  1. Howie Roseman — Philadelphia Eagles
  2. Brad Holmes — Detroit Lions
  3. Eric DeCosta — Baltimore Ravens
  4. Les Snead — Los Angeles Rams
  5. Brett Veach — Kansas City Chiefs
  6. Brian Gutekunst — Green Bay Packers
  7. John Lynch — San Francisco 49ers
  8. Brandon Beane — Buffalo Bills
  9. Omar Khan — Pittsburgh Steelers
  10. Jason Licht — Tampa Bay Buccaneers
  11. John Schneider — Seattle Seahawks
  12. Adam Peters — Washington Commanders
  13. Monti Ossenfort — Arizona Cardinals
  14. Kwesi Adofo-Mensah — Minnesota Vikings
  15. Chris Grier — Miami Dolphins
  16. Mickey Loomis — New Orleans Saints
  17. Joe Hortiz — Los Angeles Chargers
  18. Nick Caserio — Houston Texans
  19. Chris Ballard — Indianapolis Colts
  20. Andrew Berry — Cleveland Browns
  21. Mike Borgonzi — Tennessee Titans
  22. Terry Fontenot — Atlanta Falcons
  23. Dan Morgan — Carolina Panthers
  24. John Spytek — Las Vegas Raiders
  25. Ryan Poles — Chicago Bears
  26. Joe Schoen — New York Giants
  27. Duke Tobin — Cincinnati Bengals
  28. Trent Baalke — Jacksonville Jaguars
  29. Eliot Wolf — New England Patriots
  30. Darren Mougey — New York Jets
  31. George Paton — Denver Broncos
  32. Jerry Jones — Dallas Cowboys (de facto GM)

ChatGPT ranked Chris Ballard at No. 19 because he’s one of the NFL’s most polarizing executives:

Why he’s not higher

  • No AFC South titles since 2020. Despite having a talented roster for several years, the Colts have made the playoffs only twice in Ballard’s eight seasons.
  • Quarterback instability. After Andrew Luck retired, Ballard cycled through veterans like Philip Rivers, Carson Wentz, Matt Ryan, and Gardner Minshew before drafting Anthony Richardson. The Wentz trade in particular set the franchise back.
  • Conservative free-agency approach. Ballard has traditionally avoided major free-agent spending, which has preserved cap flexibility but arguably left roster holes unaddressed.
  • Results matter. At some point, strong drafts and roster depth need to translate into division titles and playoff wins.

Why he’s not lower

  • Excellent drafter. Ballard has found stars such as Quenton Nelson, Grover Stewart, Jonathan Taylor, EJ Speed, Shaquille Leonard, Zaire Franklin, Josh Downs, and developing lineman.
  • Strong roster construction outside QB. The Colts have generally been competitive despite instability at the most important position.
  • Cap management. Indianapolis is rarely in salary-cap trouble and usually retains its homegrown talent.

The simplest summary

Ballard is probably a top-10 talent evaluator but only a middle-tier team builder when judged by overall franchise results.

If GMs were broken into tiers, he would land around 15–20, alongside executives who draft well but haven’t consistently produced elite team success. The biggest reason he’s 19th instead of top 10 is that after eight seasons, there are still more questions than answers about whether his roster-building philosophy can produce a legitimate Super Bowl contender.

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