Source: Michael Hickey / Getty

Every Contract Extension Given By Chris Ballard As The Colts GM

Contract extensions are the backbone of any successful NFL franchise.

They represent a team’s commitment to its core players, the belief in their potential, and the vision for long-term success.

For a general manager, these decisions are pivotal, each extension is a calculated gamble that can either solidify a team’s foundation or weigh it down for years to come.

In the NFL, where the margin between mediocrity and greatness is razor-thin, the ability to identify and reward the right talent is what separates contenders from pretenders.

Love Sports? Get more! Join the 93.5 / 107.5 The Fan Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

For the Indianapolis Colts, Chris Ballard’s tenure as general manager has been defined by his strategic approach to contract extensions.

Hits can elevate a franchise to new heights, creating a roster capable of sustained success.

But misses? They can leave a team stuck in the middle of the pack, struggling to break through.

Ballard’s decisions in this area have shaped the Colts’ trajectory, balancing the need to reward performance with the foresight to build for the future.

Take a look below at Every Contract Extension Given By Chris Ballard As The Colts GM.

RELATED | Colts Will Bring Back Ballard & Steichen For 2026 Season

RELATED | Carlie Irsay-Gordon Explains Colts Running It Back In 2026

January 13, 2025 – LB Cameron McGrone – One-year contract extension

Source: Luke Hales / Getty

Term: One-year contract extension.

Significance: Retained as an exclusive rights free agent, continuing his role as a key special teams contributor.