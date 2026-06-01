Daniel Jones takes part in 7-on-7 drills, a positive step in his Achilles rehab.

Rookie QBs Richardson and Leonard continue to split first-team reps in practice.

Colts sign veteran QB Easton Stick, who has history with head coach Steichen.

Source: Justin Casterline / Getty

Colts OTA Notebook: Daniel Jones Progresses In Achilles Rehab

INDIANAPOLIS – The start of June brought another Colts OTA viewing for the media.

The team’s offseason program is slowly coming to a close. Monday was the team’s 4th OTA practice (no full pads, offense/defense practice). Two more voluntary OTA sessions will come this week, with both being closed to the media.

The media is then able to watch the team’s full, 3-day minicamp, which runs June 9-11 and concludes the team’s spring offseason program.

Here is what we learned from the Monday OTA practice:

-The positive steps for Daniel Jones being cleared to play in Week 1 of the 2026 season continued Monday. Jones took part in the 7-on-7 period of practice, after participating just in individual drills last week. With no pass rush around him and orders from his head coach to not scramble, Jones went 5-of-6 in these periods, with one end zone airmail of Ashton Dulin being the lone incompletion. It was Dulin who made a really nice snag later in the 7-on-7 period on a throw Jones threw a tad high. Jones had a tight window completion to Tyler Warren to start his 7-on-7 work and found Josh Downs for a couple of other completions. Shane Steichen said following practice that 7-on-7 is the most extensive work Jones will do this spring, keeping him away from team drills (11-on-11) until the team gathers for training camp in late July. It’s just spring, but these continue to be good signs for Jones being ready for team activity come camp at Grand Park, and eventually the September 13th season opener.

-Behind Jones on the depth chart, Anthony Richardson Sr. and Riley Leonard continue to split the starting reps. On Monday, it was Richardson getting the initial starting period, with Leonard receiving the second session. Richardson was 2-of-3, with a red-zone interception as he and tight end Will Mallory weren’t on the same page, leading to Jaylon Jones hauling in the INT, when the QB led the second unit. Leonard was also 2-of-3, with an empty red zone period against the starting defense leading to an overall Monday win for Lou Anarumo’s unit.

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-As the Colts try to nail down some depth spots along the offensive line, the Colts had several errant snap/snap handling issues for both Riley Leonard and Anthony Richardson Sr. The centers included Dalton Tucker and Jimmy Morrisey. With Danny Pinter joining the Ravens in the offseason, the Colts do not have a clear backup center to Tanor Bortolini. Along these lines, the defense definitely got the better of the offense during a red zone team period to end Monday’s practice.

-The Colts made a quarterback roster move on Monday, but not one involving Anthony Richardson Sr. However, the move shouldn’t be overlooked. By swapping out 4th stringer Seth Henigan for veteran Easton Stick, the Colts are bringing in a quarterback with a decent amount of history with Shane Steichen. Stick, 30, was a 5th round pick of the Chargers in 2019, playing multiple years for Steichen. In his career, Stick has thrown 175 career passes, with the last one coming in 2023. Stick was most recently with the Falcons last season. With Stick on the roster, the Colts now have 4 quarterbacks who have started games in the NFL. That’s not too common. If the Colts want, Stick might offer Steichen some more 3rd QB insurance, if a trade or release of Richardson comes later this offseason, whereas Henigan did not have prior history with the Colts head coach.

-Right tackle Jalen Travis (back) remained out on Monday. This is the 4th of 9 total full team practices this spring and Travis hasn’t participated in either open media session. Travis is the expected starter at right tackle with Braden Smith now in Houston.

-Couple nice runs on Monday from D.J. Giddens and Seth McGowan, with Jonathan Taylor once again absent. Shane Steichen acknowledged after practice that it’s a fair question to debate whether the Colts need to scale back the NFL-leading 323 carries for Taylor from last season. If that’s going to happen, and the Colts don’t make any other running back moves, those reserve roles will go to some youth on the roster. But both former draft picks flashed a bit on Monday.

-On the punt return reps Monday, you had Josh Downs, Anthony Gould, Deion Burks and Coleman Owen all taking turns. I’d guess Gould or Burks would be the team’s punt returner this fall.

-Another day observing a Colts practice and another day of Ashton Dulin doing a little bit of everything. There was Dulin taking his usual gunner reps, an area he is viewed league wide as being one of the better special teams coverage players. And later in practice there was a full-extending Dulin snagging a Daniel Jones ball in the back of the end zone. Jones gave Dulin a pat on the helmet after the hookup, almost acknowledging “thank you for doing most of the work there.” If Dulin is this team’s 3rd wideout in 2026, it’ll be interesting to see how that impacts his exceptional special teams role.

-A couple of defensive starting job battle notes after two spring viewings: DE-Arden Key is a name to continue to watch opposite Laiatu Latu. At linebacker on Monday, Jaylon Carlies got some starting run, after it was Akeem Davis-Gaither last week. Justin Walley is the definite lead guy at slot cornerback. At strong safety, rookie A.J. Haulcy got his turn to impress, after Hunter Wohler was with the starters some last week. And, as expected, rookie CJ Allen looks to be in line for the main communicator/starting role for Zaire Franklin.

-The Colts did again have 3 notable absences from the Monday OTA. Jonathan Taylor, Sauce Gardner and Mooney Ward were all not present for this voluntary part of the offseason program. Last week, Steichen said Taylor had been in and out this spring, and had a family obligation contributing to his absence. Steichen fully expects all 3 players back for the team’s minicamp (June 9-11), which is the only mandatory part of the offseason.



-Without Ward and Gardner, some down the depth chart cornerbacks are getting great experience. That meant Cameron Mitchell and Johnathan Edwards receiving starting reps on Monday. Justin Walley worked as the team’s nickel cornerback on Monday.

-This is the lone media viewing of the week for the Colts (they will hold a 5th and 6th OTA session on Tuesday and Thursday. We are then able to watch the team’s full, 3-day minicamp, which runs June 9-11 and concludes the team’s spring offseason program.