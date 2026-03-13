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March Madness First Round Betting Trends – Men’s Tournament

Published on March 13, 2026

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Michigan v UCLA
Source: Meg Oliphant / Getty

March Madness First Round Betting Trends – Men’s Tournament

The first round of the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament is nothing short of pure chaos, a spectacle that keeps fans and bettors on the edge of their seats.

Each year, this stage of March Madness brings a level of unpredictability that defies logic and keeps everyone hooked.

It’s where dreams of underdog victories are born, where top seeds tremble against fearless mid-majors, and where jaw-dropping moments become etched in tournament history.

What makes this round so captivating is its raw uncertainty.

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All it takes is one perfectly executed game plan, one hot-shooting night, or one inspired group of players to sculpt a story nobody saw coming.

Teams that enter as heavy underdogs often rise to the occasion, playing free of pressure while capturing the hearts of fans across the nation.

RELATED | 68 Best NCAA March Madness Bracket Names

For bettors, the first round is a treasure chest of possibilities.

It’s where projected outcomes can evaporate in the final seconds of a game, and where the “madness” truly lives up to its name.

While analyzing stats and forming predictions is part of the excitement, the beauty of this tournament lies in its unpredictability.

But we have some insight you may want to lean on!

Take a look below at March Madness First Round Betting Trends – Men’s Tournament.

1. The Value lies with the 11 seed

The Value lies with the 11 seed
Source: Getty

 

11 seeds are 29-27 straight up since 2012 with 91% of those being the underdog.

They have also been poised to make a DEEP runwith 7 of the 17 teams (since 2012) making it to the second weekend.

2. First 4 are primed for more

First 4 are primed for more
Source: Getty

 

There has only been one year that a team from the first four HAS NOT advanced to the round of 32.

3. 10 Seeds have REALLY struggles lately

10 Seeds have REALLY struggles lately
Source: Getty

 

Over the last 10 years the 10 seed is 14-26 straight up. That is a 35% win percentage.

4. 8 vs 9 match up: TAKE THE UNDERDOG

8 vs 9 match up: TAKE THE UNDERDOG
Source: Getty

In these matchups the UNDERDOG is 57-33 against the spread over the last 34 years.

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