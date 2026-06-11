Rookie CB Sauce Gardner had an impressive practice, breaking up multiple passes.

Kicker Spencer Shrader struggled, while Blake Grupe was perfect in field goal attempts.

Former Notre Dame basketball player Carson Towt caught a deep pass, showing potential as a TE.

Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty

Colts Day 3 Minicamp Notebook: Sauce Gardner Shines

INDIANAPOLIS – The book is now closed on the Colts offseason program.

One more steamy practice greeted the Colts on Thursday as they now head to summer vacation for the next month and a half.

What did we learn from the Colts final practice of minicamp?

-Usually, a lighter final practice is in store to close a team’s minicamp, but the Colts held a pretty normal practice, lasting around an hour. The standout was Sauce Gardner showing off his length for a pair of passes broken up. While Ashton Dulin got behind Gardner on a play, Anthony Richardson Sr. didn’t lead his wideout enough, allowing for the 6-3 Gardner to catch back up and force the incompletion. The Colts have had quite a few injured cornerbacks this spring, but their best one flashed a bit from Thursday.

-Daniel Jones was back running full length of the field following practice. Again, all signs are pointing towards Jones being ready for 11-on-11 activity once the Colts ramp things back up at Grand Park. Jones had a really solid 7-on-7 session on Thursday, including dropping a beautiful throw down the sideline to Tyler Warren.

-Anthony Richardson got some starting action on Thursday but struggled with a 2-of-5 afternoon, as Gardner wrecked a couple of possible completions. Riley Leonard was 5-of-6 with the second unit. He had a long ball hookup with Sahmir Hagans, peppering his slot wideouts with completions.

-We got our first real kicking competition look on Thursday. With Spencer Shrader around 8 months removed from his serious leg injury, he missed 2-of-his-5 kicks, both from middle-ish distances (obstructed view on yard lines). Shrader missed one wide right and then pulled his next one left. Blake Grupe was a perfect 5-of-5. It’ll be interesting to see Shrader’s growth in camp as his health improves.

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-The Colts rotated quite a bit at linebacker with the starting unit this spring. During minicamp, I saw the following linebackers get starting run: CJ Allen, Akeem Davis-Gaither, Jaylon Carlies, Bryce Boettcher.

-One of the loudest cheers of the day came for former Notre Dame basketball player Carson Towt catching a deep pass down the middle from 4th string QB-Easton Stick. Remember, Towt has never played football before joining the Colts this spring. He’s playing tight end and seems like an ideal practice squad candidate to try and develop his athletic frame.

-Under Shane Steichen, the Colts have typically had a unique way to end the final training camp practice. That was the case again on Thursday with “big men” kicking field goals. That included offensive linemen Josh Sills and Dalton Tucker, along with defensive linemen Colby Wooden and Jaylahn Tuimoloau. Assistant offensive line coach Chris Watt and assistant defensive line coach Kalon Humphries took part, as well. As you could imagine, the kicking was horrid. Although Sills appeared to be the most accurate of the bunch.

-As we await an official training camp schedule announcement from the Colts, the expectation is the team will report to Grand Park around July 28th