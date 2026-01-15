Source: Nic Antaya / Getty List Of NFL Coaches, Coordinators, and GMs Hired In 2026 The 2025 NFL offseason has been nothing short of a whirlwind, with teams across the league ready to make bold moves to reshape their leadership. From head coaches to coordinators and general managers, franchises are betting on fresh faces and proven veterans to steer their organizations toward success. Related Stories NFL Players That Have Retired During The 2025-26 Season

List Of NFL Coaches, Coordinators, & GMs Fired This Season

Ranking The NFL’s Richest Owners From Top To Bottom This year’s hiring cycle is expected to be quite eventful, with several high-profile names expecting to land new roles. Take a look below at List Of NFL Coaches, Coordinators, and GMs Hired In 2026. RELATED | List Of NFL Coaches, Coordinators, & GMs Fired This Season List Of NFL Coaches, Coordinators, and GMs Hired In 2026 Source: Megan Briggs / Getty Love Sports? Get more! Join the 93.5 / 107.5 The Fan Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy. John Harbaugh has been named the new head coach of the New York Giants, bringing his wealth of experience and leadership to the franchise. Known for his success with the Baltimore Ravens, including a Super Bowl victory, Harbaugh is celebrated for his ability to build strong team cultures and develop talent. The Giants are looking to Harbaugh to revitalize the team and guide them back to playoff contention, marking a new chapter in the organization’s storied history.

List Of NFL Coaches, Coordinators, and GMs Hired In 2025 Kevin Patullo – Hired as Philadelphia Eagles Offensive Coordinator Source: Getty Kevin Patullo’s promotion to offensive coordinator for the Philadelphia Eagles follows Kellen Moore’s departure to become head coach of the New Orleans Saints, maintaining continuity after the Eagles’ Super Bowl LIX victory.

Kellen Moore – Hired as New Orleans Saints Head Coach Source: Getty Kellen Moore, previously the offensive coordinator for the Philadelphia Eagles, is set to transition to head coach of the New Orleans Saints, highlighting a significant shift in NFL coaching dynamics. This move follows the Eagles’ Super Bowl LIX victory, where Moore’s strategic contributions were pivotal, indicating his rising stature in the NFL coaching community.

Grant Udinski – Hired as Jacksonville Jaguars Offensive Coordinator Source: Getty Grant Udinski , previously an assistant QB coach with the Minnesota Vikings , has been hired as the offensive coordinator for the Jacksonville Jaguars , marking a significant step in his coaching career. Liam Coen , the Jaguars’ new head coach , has praised Udinski for his knowledge, energy, and winning mindset, indicating high expectations for his impact on the team’s offensive strategy.

Chip Kelly – Hired as Las Vegas Raiders Offensive Coordinator Source: Getty Chip Kelly has been named the Offensive Coordinator for the Las Vegas Raiders, bringing his innovative football mind to the team. Known for his game-changing offensive strategies, Kelly made his mark in college football with the Oregon Ducks, leading them to four consecutive BCS bowl games and a National Championship appearance. His fast-paced, high-scoring style became a blueprint for modern offenses. Kelly transitioned to the NFL as head coach of the Philadelphia Eagles, compiling a 26-21 record over three seasons and winning the NFC East in 2013. He also spent a season with the San Francisco 49ers, adding further NFL experience to his resume. With a reputation for creativity and adaptability, Kelly’s arrival in Las Vegas is designed to energize the Raiders’ offense and capitalize on the talent of their roster. His hiring signals a commitment to innovation and dynamic play in the years ahead.

Steve Wilks – Hired as New York Jets Defensive Coordinator Source: Getty Steve Wilks has been appointed as the New York Jets Defensive Coordinator, bringing a wealth of experience and defensive expertise to the team. Wilks previously served as head coach of the Arizona Cardinals and was the interim head coach for the Carolina Panthers, where he showcased his leadership skills and ability to unite players around a common vision. Most recently, Wilks excelled as the Defensive Coordinator for the San Francisco 49ers, overseeing one of the league’s top-ranked defenses and reinforcing his reputation for building tough, disciplined units. Known for his strategic defensive schemes and ability to develop talent, Wilks is expected to play a critical role in elevating the Jets’ defense and helping the team compete at the highest level in the upcoming season.

Anthony Campanile – Hired as Jacksonville Jaguars Defensive Coordinator Source: Getty Anthony Campanile has been named the Defensive Coordinator for the Jacksonville Jaguars, marking an exciting step in his coaching career. Campanile most recently served as the Miami Dolphins linebackers coach, where he played a key role in enhancing the performance of a versatile defensive unit. Prior to his NFL tenure, Campanile contributed to the Michigan Wolverines’ defense, helping elevate the program through his tactical expertise and focus on player development. He also made a lasting impact at Boston College, where he built a reputation for crafting effective defensive strategies and fostering young talent. Known for his sharp defensive mind and ability to connect with players, Campanile is poised to lead the Jaguars’ defense with energy and innovation, aiming to strengthen the team’s overall competitiveness moving forward.

Matt Eberflus – Hired as Dallas Cowboys Defensive Coordinator Source: Getty Matt Eberflus has been hired as the Defensive Coordinator for the Dallas Cowboys, returning to a team where he once served as linebackers coach in the early stages of his coaching career. Eberflus brings a wealth of experience to the role, including his time as head coach of the Chicago Bears, where he instilled strong defensive principles within the organization. Before leading the Bears, Eberflus gained recognition as the Defensive Coordinator for the Indianapolis Colts, transforming their defense into one of the league’s most disciplined and effective units. His earlier tenure with the Cleveland Browns also showcased his knack for player development and crafting advanced defensive strategies. Known for his meticulous attention to detail and ability to inspire high-performing defenses, Eberflus’ return to Dallas is expected to bolster the Cowboys’ defensive identity and enhance their pursuit of championship success.

Darren Mougey – Hired as New York Jets General Manager Source: Getty Darren Mougey has been appointed as the General Manager of the New York Jets, bringing his extensive experience and keen eye for talent to the organization. Mougey previously served as the Assistant General Manager for the Denver Broncos, where he played a pivotal role in roster building and shaping the team’s competitive structure. With a strong reputation for talent evaluation, strategic planning, and leadership, Mougey has consistently demonstrated his ability to develop and execute long-term team-building strategies. His expertise in identifying and nurturing talent will be crucial as he takes the helm in guiding the Jets toward sustained success and competitiveness in the league.

Robert Saleh – Hired as San Francisco 49ers Defensive Coordinator Source: Getty Robert Saleh has been rehired as the Defensive Coordinator for the San Francisco 49ers, returning to a role where he previously achieved significant success. Saleh’s first tenure with the 49ers saw him craft one of the NFL’s most formidable defenses, culminating in a Super Bowl appearance. Most recently, Saleh served as head coach of the New York Jets, where he worked to instill a culture of discipline and resilience. Prior to his time with the 49ers, Saleh gained valuable experience with the Jacksonville Jaguars and Seattle Seahawks, contributing to their defensive units and refining his strategic approach. Renowned for his leadership, innovative defensive schemes, and knack for developing elite talent, Saleh’s return to the 49ers is expected to anchor the team’s defense and fuel their championship aspirations.

Brian Schottenheimer – Hired as Dallas Cowboys Head Coach Source: Getty Brian Schottenheimer has been hired as the Head Coach of the Dallas Cowboys, bringing decades of offensive expertise and leadership to the organization. Schottenheimer has a rich coaching résumé, having served as an offensive coordinator for teams like the Seattle Seahawks, New York Jets, and Jacksonville Jaguars. Known for his innovative offensive schemes, he has a proven track record of developing quarterbacks and creating dynamic, high-scoring offenses. Throughout his career, Schottenheimer has demonstrated strong leadership and adaptability, key traits in building successful teams. His appointment as the Cowboys’ Head Coach marks a new chapter as he aims to guide the team to sustained success and playoff contention.

Mike Vrabel – Hired as New England Patriots Head Coach Source: Getty Mike Vrabel has been named the Head Coach of the New England Patriots, returning to the organization where he enjoyed a celebrated playing career and won three Super Bowl titles. Vrabel transitions to this role after a highly successful tenure as the head coach of the Tennessee Titans, where he led the team to consistent playoff appearances and built a reputation as a strong leader. Before his head coaching career, Vrabel honed his skills as a defensive coach for the Houston Texans, where he showcased his ability to develop talent and craft effective defensive strategies. Known for his leadership, defensive expertise, and competitive spirit, Vrabel’s return promises to bring renewed energy and focus as the Patriots aim to regain their place among the league’s elite.

Pete Carroll – Hired as Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Source: Getty Pete Carroll has been appointed as the head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders, signing a three-year contract with an optional fourth year. Known for his remarkable coaching legacy, Carroll brings a championship pedigree after leading the Seattle Seahawks to a Super Bowl victory, two NFC titles, and earning multiple college national championships during his tenure at USC. These achievements underline his reputation as one of the most accomplished and experienced coaches in the game. Carroll steps into the role at a challenging time for the Raiders, who are coming off a disappointing 4-13 season and are in need of revitalization. He is tasked with rebuilding team chemistry, addressing a significant number of defensive free agents, and solidifying the team’s quarterback situation. The Raiders’ resources, including the No. 6 overall draft pick and over $108 million in salary cap space, offer Carroll and newly appointed GM, John Spytek, the opportunity to reshape the roster. With his defensive acumen, energetic leadership, and proven ability to foster winning cultures, Carroll is expected to drive the Raiders’ resurgence. His hiring lays the groundwork for a competitive future in the challenging AFC West, where seasoned coach rivals like Andy Reid and Sean Payton dominate. Fans and management are optimistic about Carroll’s impact in building a playoff-contending team.

Liam Coen – Hired as Jacksonville Jaguars Head Coach Source: Getty Liam Coen has been named the Head Coach of the Jacksonville Jaguars, stepping into the role with a strong track record in coaching and player development. Coen’s experience includes serving as the Offensive Coordinator for the Los Angeles Rams, where he played a vital role in shaping their dynamic offensive schemes, as well as successful coaching stints in college football. His ability to innovate offensively and nurture talent has earned him respect throughout the football community. As the Jaguars’ Head Coach, Coen will oversee the team’s overall strategy, lead player development efforts, and manage game-day operations. His goals include building a competitive roster, fostering a winning culture, and driving the team toward long-term success. Known for his strategic mindset and passion for the game, Coen’s appointment signals a commitment to elevating the Jaguars to a new level of performance in the NFL.

Al Golden – Hired as Cincinnati Bengals Defensive Coordinator Source: Getty Al Golden has been named the Defensive Coordinator for the Cincinnati Bengals, bringing a wealth of coaching experience to his new role. Golden has an extensive background in football, including head coaching stints at the University of Miami and Temple, as well as serving as a linebacker coach for the NFL’s Detroit Lions. His tenure in both college football and the NFL has equipped him with a deep understanding of player development and defensive principles. As the Bengals’ Defensive Coordinator, Golden will be responsible for leading the team’s defensive strategy, managing game-day adjustments, and enhancing individual player performance. His expertise will be key in designing schemes to counter opposing offenses and fostering a defense that consistently delivers under pressure. Known for his ability to connect with players and build cohesive units, Golden’s hiring is expected to elevate the Bengals’ defensive performance and strengthen their quest for sustained success.

Josh McDaniels – Hired as New England Patriots Offensive Coordinator Source: Getty Josh McDaniels has been appointed as the Offensive Coordinator for the New England Patriots, marking a return to the franchise where he previously enjoyed significant success. McDaniels boasts extensive NFL coaching experience, including two stints as Offensive Coordinator for the Patriots, during which he helped guide the team to multiple Super Bowl victories. His ability to design innovative game plans and develop quarterbacks has long been a hallmark of his coaching career. In his new role, McDaniels will oversee the offensive strategy, craft play-calling plans, and focus on developing player potential, particularly at the quarterback position. He is tasked with rejuvenating the Patriots’ offense and fostering a unit capable of consistent and dynamic performance. Known for his strategic mind, McDaniels’ return is expected to bring stability and creativity back to the Patriots’ offensive operations.

Aaron Glenn – Hired as Jets head Coach Source: Getty Aaron Glenn has been named the Head Coach of the New York Jets, marking the next step in his accomplished football career. Previously serving as the Defensive Coordinator for the Detroit Lions, Glenn played a pivotal role in improving their defensive unit and fostering young talent. With over a decade of coaching experience and a standout career as an NFL player, Glenn is widely respected for his leadership and football expertise. As the Jets’ Head Coach, Glenn will be responsible for leading the team’s overall strategy, overseeing player development, and managing game-day operations. His goals will include building a competitive roster, instilling a winning culture, and guiding the team to long-term success in the AFC. Known for his passion, tactical knowledge, and ability to connect with players, Glenn’s hiring represents a promising new chapter for the Jets organization.

John Spytek – Hired as Las Vegas Raiders General Manager Source: Getty John Spytek has been appointed as the General Manager for the Las Vegas Raiders, bringing with him extensive NFL experience and a reputation for strategic team building. Spytek previously served as the Vice President of Player Personnel for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, where he was instrumental in assembling talent that contributed to the team’s Super Bowl LV victory. His career also includes key roles with the Denver Broncos, Cleveland Browns, and Philadelphia Eagles, showcasing his expertise in player evaluation and roster construction. As General Manager of the Raiders, Spytek will oversee all aspects of team operations, including player acquisitions, draft strategy, and long-term planning. His responsibilities will center on building a competitive roster, collaborating with the coaching staff, and steering the organization toward sustained success. Known for his sharp eye for talent and leadership skills, Spytek’s hiring signals a new era of ambition and innovation for the Raiders franchise.

Terrell Williams – Hired as New England Patriots Defensive Coordinator Source: Getty Terrell Williams has been named the Defensive Coordinator for the New England Patriots, bringing years of coaching experience and defensive expertise to the organization. Williams previously served as the Defensive Line Coach for the Tennessee Titans, where he played a crucial role in developing one of the league’s most formidable defensive fronts. Throughout his career, including stints with other teams, Williams has been recognized for his ability to nurture talent and craft effective defensive game plans. In his new role with the Patriots, Williams will be responsible for designing and executing defensive strategies to elevate the team’s performance. He will focus on addressing areas of weakness, fostering player development, and building a cohesive defensive unit capable of competing at the highest level. Known for his leadership and tactical knowledge, Williams is expected to bring fresh energy and ideas to the Patriots’ defense as they aim for continued success in the AFC.

Kevin O’Connell – Signed 5-year deal with Minnesota Vikings to remain Head Coach Source: Getty Kevin O’Connell has secured a 5-year contract extension to remain the Head Coach of the Minnesota Vikings, solidifying his leadership within the organization. Since taking over as head coach, O’Connell has led the team to improved offensive performance and a renewed competitive edge in the NFC. Known for his innovative offensive schemes and ability to develop player potential, O’Connell has quickly gained respect from players and staff alike. This new contract demonstrates the Vikings’ confidence in O’Connell’s vision and commitment to long-term success. Moving forward, he will continue to oversee the team’s overall strategy, guide player development, and work closely with the coaching staff to build a cohesive and competitive squad. With O’Connell at the helm, the Vikings aim to strengthen their position and remain contenders in the seasons to come.

Lou Anarumo – Hired as Indianapolis Colts Defensive Coordinator Source: Getty Lou Anarumo has been appointed as the Defensive Coordinator for the Indianapolis Colts, bringing his vast coaching experience and defensive expertise to the organization. Anarumo previously served as the Defensive Coordinator for the Cincinnati Bengals, where he was instrumental in constructing a resilient and versatile defense that played a key role in the team’s recent playoff successes. His career also includes defensive coaching roles with the Miami Dolphins and New York Giants, showcasing his skill in player development and tactical innovation. With the Colts, Anarumo will be tasked with designing and implementing effective defensive strategies to improve the team’s performance on the field. He’ll focus on addressing key weaknesses, fostering player growth, and building a cohesive unit capable of competing at the highest level. Known for his leadership and adaptability, Anarumo’s addition is expected to breathe new life into the Colts’ defense and elevate their competitiveness in the AFC.

Ben Johnson – Hired as Chicago Bears Head Coach Source: Getty Ben Johnson has been appointed as the new Head Coach of the Chicago Bears, taking on the challenge of leading one of the NFL’s most storied franchises. Johnson previously served as the Offensive Coordinator for the Detroit Lions, where he gained recognition for orchestrating a dynamic and high-scoring offense. Under his leadership, the Lions’ offense saw significant statistical improvements, earning him praise as one of the league’s top up-and-coming coaching minds. As Head Coach of the Bears, Johnson will oversee the team’s overall strategy, game planning, and development of players across all positions. He will also take charge of assembling and supervising the coaching staff, fostering a culture of discipline and innovation aimed at elevating the team’s performance. With his offensive acumen and forward-thinking approach, Johnson is tasked with guiding the Bears back to competitiveness and positioning them for long-term success.

Jeff Ulbrich – Hired as Atlanta Falcons Defensive Coordinator Source: Getty Jeff Ulbrich has been named the new Defensive Coordinator for the Atlanta Falcons, bringing a wealth of coaching experience and defensive expertise to the team. Ulbrich previously served as the New York Jets’ Defensive Coordinator, where he helped develop a tough, aggressive defense. Before that, he held coaching roles with the San Francisco 49ers and UCLA, building a reputation for his leadership and ability to maximize player potential. His defensive units have often been praised for their improvement under his guidance. In his new role with the Falcons, Ulbrich will be responsible for designing and implementing the team’s defensive strategy, improving their on-field performance, and shaping a cohesive, high-performing unit. His focus will be on addressing key weaknesses, enhancing player development, and elevating the defense to better compete in the NFC South. With a strong track record and clear vision, Ulbrich is set to make a significant impact on the Falcons’ success.