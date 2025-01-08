Indiana’s Professional Sports Team Mascots

Indiana is a place where sports culture runs deep, and it wouldn’t be complete without the larger-than-life mascots who bring the games to life.

From the sidelines of NFL and NBA arenas to the high-energy ice rinks and volleyball courts, these cheerful champions have cemented their place in the hearts of fans across the state.

Recognizable by their outrageous antics, quirky personalities, and unmatched ability to hype up Indiana crowds, these mascots are more than just team representatives—they’re iconic superstars in their own right.

But now, there’s even more excitement in the Hoosier sports world as Indiana’s family of professional mascots welcomes a brand-new friend!

While keeping up with the tradition of inspiring joy and audience engagement, this newcomer promises to bring their own unique flair to the scene.

Take a look below at Indiana’s Professional Sports Team Mascots and scroll to the bottom to see their newest friend!