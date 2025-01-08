Indiana’s Professional Sports Team Mascots
Indiana is a place where sports culture runs deep, and it wouldn’t be complete without the larger-than-life mascots who bring the games to life.
From the sidelines of NFL and NBA arenas to the high-energy ice rinks and volleyball courts, these cheerful champions have cemented their place in the hearts of fans across the state.
Recognizable by their outrageous antics, quirky personalities, and unmatched ability to hype up Indiana crowds, these mascots are more than just team representatives—they’re iconic superstars in their own right.
But now, there’s even more excitement in the Hoosier sports world as Indiana’s family of professional mascots welcomes a brand-new friend!
While keeping up with the tradition of inspiring joy and audience engagement, this newcomer promises to bring their own unique flair to the scene.
Take a look below at Indiana's Professional Sports Team Mascots and scroll to the bottom to see their newest friend!
1. Blue – Indianapolis Colts
2. Boomer – Indiana Pacers
Boomer is the official mascot of the Indiana Pacers, the National Basketball Association team based in Indianapolis. He is a blue, furry creature with a white fur beard, wearing a blue and yellow Indiana Pacers jersey and a red and blue baseball cap. Boomer is an enthusiastic, energetic, and always entertaining mascot who loves interacting with fans and getting them excited about the Pacers. He is known for his stunts and acrobatic tricks, which often leave audiences in awe of his athleticism and skill.
3. Freddy Fever – Indiana Fever
Freddy Fever is the mascot for the Indiana Fever WNBA team, known for his energetic and playful personality, often seen dancing, juggling, and performing skits to entertain fans of all ages, particularly children, throughout the game at Gainbridge Fieldhouse; while his exact creature identity remains a bit of a mystery, he’s considered a beloved and recognizable figure in the WNBA mascot world, recently gaining more attention due to the team’s rising star, Caitlin Clark.
4. Rowdie – Indianapolis Indians
Since joining the team in 1993, Rowdie is the always funny and sometimes mischievous mascot of your Indianapolis Indians. When he is not entertaining the masses at Victory Field, he can be seen all around town making appearances at schools, charitable events, and corporate functions.
His claims to fame include being credited with putting the bear in “bear hug,” inspiring the song “Bare Necessities,” and modeling for the first gummy bear mold. Recently, he was voted Funniest Mascot by Vanity Bear. His idols include Roberto Clemente, Yogi the Bear, and Bear Grylls.
As one of the Indian’s most recognizable icons, Rowdie stays busy throughout the year. He attends appearances at various birthday parties and corporate functions both in season and out. His merchandise in the Hot Corner Gift Shop makes for great year-round gift ideas.
5. Nitro – Indy Fuel
Nitro, the Indy Fuel’s mascot, is a vibrant red dragon who calls the newly renovated Coliseum his home. As the face of Indianapolis’ professional hockey team, Nitro not only energizes fans during the team’s 46 home games against ECHL teams but also serves as a community ambassador.
6. Pepper – Indy Ignite
Pepper is the vibrant and energetic mascot for the Indy Ignite professional volleyball team. As the face of this new franchise, Pepper is known for her mission to inspire confidence and spread joy. With a smiling volleyball head and fiery orange-and-yellow hair, she’s a fashionista who often sports a volleyball uniform on game nights but isn’t afraid to mix it up with stylish outfits for public appearances.