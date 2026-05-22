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New York Dog Claims Wienie 500 Win on Carb Day at IMS

The Indianapolis Motor Speedway gave fans a lighter kind of racing spectacle Friday as New York Dog won the second annual Wienie 500 during Carb Day, adding a playful twist to Indy 500 weekend.

Six Oscar Mayer Wienermobiles took to the track in a race for the first Borg-Wiener Trophy, a humorous spin on the famous Borg-Warner Trophy awarded to Indianapolis 500 champions.

By the end of the event, New York Dog emerged on top, beating Chili Dog in a finish that sparked a loud and memorable reaction from the crowd. Fans greeted the result with cheers and laughter, while boos rained down for New York Dog, which had taken on the role of race-day villain.

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What began as a novelty has quickly grown into a Carb Day tradition, blending the spirit of the Indianapolis 500 with pure fun. The event delivered a mix of pageantry and comedy as the oversized hot dog-shaped vehicles rolled into one of the most iconic venues in motorsports.

This year’s field featured Chi Dog, Slaw Dog, Chili Dog, New York Dog and Sonoran Dog, along with newcomer Corn Dog. Corn Dog earned its place through Oscar Mayer’s fan-driven “Pick Your Dog” bracket earlier this year, giving supporters a direct hand in shaping the lineup.

The race may not count toward the Indy 500 grid, but it has clearly carved out its own place in the weekend’s festivities. With another lively showing at IMS, the Wienie 500 continues to grow as one of Carb Day’s most entertaining side attractions.