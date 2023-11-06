Listen Live
Top 15 Worst D1 College Mascots Of This Year

Published on November 6, 2023

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: OCT 07 Syracuse at North Carolina

Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty

When you pick a college to attend there are a lot of deciding factors.. living, financials, what town it is in, or even what sports they have.

But what about the mascot? Hmm..

There are some really good mascots out and about nowadays. You have the Oregon Duck, The TCU Horned Frog, and The Ohio State Buckeye. You can spot them a mile away and they more than fit in with the teams.

But then there are also some really bad mascots out there. You have Xavier’s blue blob, Purdue Pete, and the Syracuse orange “otto”. Sometimes you spot these mascots out on the field or the court and wondering how they are finding there way around.

Some schools don’t really have good team names and they have to take a shot in the dark for a mascot. For example, the Alabama Crimson Tide have a elephant as their mascot. The story behind that is In the 1920s, when Alabama went to its first Rose Bowl, the nickname for the team was the Thin Red Line. A Birmingham luggage company named Bambarger Trunk Co. used a red elephant for its symbol and passed out little red elephants to Alabama fans departing for Pasadena from Birmingham. Thats the logic behind the confusion.

We took a look at division I colleges and created a list that shows the ‘Top 15 Worst D1 College Mascots Of This Year’ below.

1. Xavier Musketeers mascots The Blue Blob and D’Artagnan the Musketeer

COLLEGE BASKETBALL: FEB 26 Seton Hall at Xavier Source:Getty

Okay we get D’Artagnan the Musketeer but where does the blue blob come into play?

2. Providence Friars mascot Friar Dom

COLLEGE HOCKEY: DEC 10 Merrimack at Providence Source:Getty

Nothing better than having a mascot that looks like he is in constant panic mode!

3. The Penn State Nittany Lions mascot

Penn State v Maryland Source:Getty

Who told this guy he could where his pajamas to the game?

4. The Wichita State Shockers mascot WuShock

COLLEGE BASKETBALL: FEB 06 Cincinnati at Wichita State Source:Getty

I am sorry, but I am not even taking my kid up to see this mascot.

5. The Richmond Spiders mascot

2022 Women's A10 Tournament - Davidson v Richmond Source:Getty

I did not think this mascot was a spider the first time I saw it.

6. Purdue Boilermakers mascot Purdue Pete

Ballarmine v Purdue Source:Getty

It is hard when your mascot is just a plain man who is an engineer. Oh yeah, and scary when he has an oversized head.

7. Western Kentucky Hilltoppers Mascot Big Red

NCAA BASKETBALL: DEC 22 Detroit at Western Kentucky Source:Getty

I feel like this thing would open its mouth to eat me and I would never come back like one of those inflatable mascots do.

8. The Stanford tree mascot

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: SEP 25 UCLA at Stanford Source:Getty

I mean the tree is pretty cool, but I would hate to be the mascot with the leaves hitting me in the face 24/7.

9. The Syracuse Orange mascot “Otto”

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: OCT 07 Syracuse at North Carolina Source:Getty

An orange.. an orange where the smiley face of the costume is at your torso.. intersting.

10. Kansas State Wildcats mascot Willie Wildcat

Southeast Missouri State v Kansas State Source:Getty

A plain joe with a not very developed mascot head.

11. Saint Louis Billikens mascot

Saint Louis University vs St. Bonaventure University, 2014 Atlantic 10 Tournament Source:Getty

Holy white. hope no one with greasy fingers touches this mascots face.

12. Alabama mascot Big Al

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: SEP 23 Alabama at Vanderbilt Source:Getty

An elephant based on a story from your first rose bowl.. what do you think Alabama’s mascot should be?

13. Arizona State Sun Devils mascot Sparky

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: OCT 08 Stanford at Arizona State Source:Getty

Any mascot with the word devil in it gets a bad rap. one cause they look so angry or sneaky.

14. Oklahoma State Cowboys mascot Pistol Pete

Boise State v Oklahoma State Source:Getty

This mascot has to have strong neck muscles to carry this hat around everyhere. I wonder how many times he bumps into things.

15. Vermont Catamounts mascot

NCAA BASKETBALL: MAR 16 Div I Men's Championship - First Round - Vermont v Purdue Source:Getty

This catamount looks like it came from my daughters toddler show.

