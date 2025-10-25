Listen Live
Local

Hoosiers Dominate Bruins 56-6, Move to 8-0

Published on October 25, 2025

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

BLOOMINGTON, Ind.–The #2 Indiana Hoosier football team cruised to a 56-6 win over the UCLA Bruins Saturday afternoon on Merchants Bank Field at Memorial Stadium in Bloomington.

Hoosier linebacker Aiden Fisher intercepted UCLA quarterback Nico Iamaleava on Bruins’ first drive of the game and ran it back 25 yards for a touchdown. Fisher later left the game with what Hoosier Head Coach Curt Cignetti said was for “precautionary reasons.”

Indiana finished with 8 total touchdowns. UCLA went 1-11 on third downs and didn’t convert a third down until late in the fourth quarter. Indiana was 12 of 16 on third down conversions.

The Indiana defense had seven total tackles for loss and three sacks. Isaiah Jones led Indiana in tackles with 8.

Hoosier quarterback Fernando Mendoza completed 15 of his 22 passes for 168 yards, three TDs and one interception before leaving late in the third quarter. He was also getting serenaded again with chants of “Heismendoza” from the student section.

The Hoosiers had 475 yards total yards, with 262 of those coming on the ground. Roman Hemby led the Indiana running backs with 81 yards on 17 carries and two touchdowns.

Indiana has now extended their school-record home winning streak to 14. Dating back to 2024, Indiana is 19-2 with Cignetti as the Head Coach.

Indiana is now 8-0 on the season and 5-0 in Big Ten play. They play their next two games on the road with their next opponent being the 4-3 Maryland Terrapins. Maryland was on a bye week this week. They are 1-3 in the Big Ten.

Indiana’s game against Maryland is set for November 1 at 3:30 pm. Pregame coverage starts at 2:30 on 93.5 and 107.5 The Fan.

Hoosiers Dominate Bruins 56-6, Move to 8-0 was originally published on wibc.com

1. Devan Boykin Celebrating with his teammates after intercepting the UCLA QB

Devan Boykin Celebrating with his teammates after intercepting the UCLA QB Source:Getty

2. Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza enjoying the Hoosiers performance

Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza enjoying the Hoosiers performance Source:Getty

3. Indiana Head Football Coach Curt Cignetti on the Sidelines

Indiana Head Football Coach Curt Cignetti on the Sidelines Source:Getty
More from 93.5 / 107.5 The Fan
Trending
Oklahoma State v Oklahoma
20 Items
Sports

Funniest College Football Player Names Of 2025

2024 LSU Archive
9 Items
Sports

List Of College Football Coaches Fired This Season 2025

30 Items
Sports

Top 30 Hottest NFL Wives & Girlfriends Of 2025

UTSA v Texas
20 Items
Nick In The Now

Top 20 College Athletes With The Highest NIL Valuations

Tennessee Titans v Las Vegas Raiders
23 Items
Sports

List Of NFL Coaches, Coordinators, & GMs Fired This Season

How to Listen to IU Football on 93.5 & 107.5 The Fan
Sports

How to Listen to IU Football on 93.5 & 107.5 The Fan

Las Vegas Raiders v Indianapolis Colts - NFL 2025
Sports

Colts Notebook: Josh Downs Returns To Practice

30 Items
Sports

Top 30 Hottest NBA Wives & Girlfriends Of 2025-26 Season

More Trending
US-IT-POLITICS-LABOR-AMAZON
20 Items
Nick In The Now  |  Nick Cottongim

20 Last Place Punishments For Your 2025 Fantasy Football League

NFL: FEB 02 Super Bowl LIV - Chiefs v 49ers
32 Items
Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

Price Of Beer At Every NFL Stadium 2025

NFL: DEC 28 Broncos at Bengals
10 Items
Sports  |  Editorial Staff

Top 10 Hottest NFL Sideline Reporters

Bengals v Ravens
25 Items
Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

Top 25 Funniest NFL Player Names (Past & Present)

Tennessee Titans v Indianapolis Colts
6 Items
Sports  |  Kevin Bowen

5 Things Learned: Jonathan Taylor, Colts Steamroll Titans

Purdue v Houston
Sports  |  James Adams

Purdue Head Coach Matt Painter Talks 2025 Season

20 Items
Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

Top 20 All-Time Greatest Baseball Players

3 Items
Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

Ranking NBA Teams Based On Market Size

93.5 / 107.5 The Fan

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close