Hits And Misses: Defense Struggles Against Cardinals

INDIANAPOLIS – Here’s our latest ‘hits and misses’ piece on 1075TheFan.com highlighting the good and bad from the previous game.

It was a mixed bag from the Colts in Week 6, exiting with a winning feeling though, with a 31-27 victory.

What was the good and bad from the Colts (5-1) coming back to beat the Cardinals?

Hits

2. Hits: Josh Downs Source:Getty Do not let a stat line of 6 catches for 46 yards and a touchdown be swept under the rug. Josh Downs has such great feel in creating yards after the catch, sometimes in a very subtle way. Downs had several critical third-down snags on Sunday and then turned them into something more with his creation with the ball in his hands.

3. Hits: Tyler Warren Usage Source:Getty Sunday was a 6-catch, 63-yard, 1-touchdown day from the rookie right end. That’s impressive for a tight end. But Warren takes it to another level in the variety of ways the Colts utilize him. It stresses the defense and allows for Shane Steichen to have so many wrinkles off of the attention No. 84 has already brought to the NFL.

4. Hits: Kwity Paye Source:Getty If anything, Paye entered Sunday as more of a “miss” than a “hit” this season. But the former first-round pick playing in a contract year showed up quite a bit on a day to forget for the defense. Paye had a career-high 7 tackles, 2 sacks and 3 quarterback hits on Sunday. One of those sacks was more effort-based on a 3rd-and-Goal from the 7-yard line with 1:06 to go, sacking a scrambling Jacoby Brissett for no gain. This was a much-needed game from Paye.

5. Misses: Defense Source:Getty Yes, the Colts have some cornerback injuries, but you were facing a pretty lukewarm Cardinals offense down their starting quarterback, top two running backs and seeing top wideout Marvin Harrison Jr. exit in the second quarter. And the Cardinals moved it all afternoon long, scoring a season-best 27 points, with Jacoby Brissett having one of his most productive days of his career. The Colts have some questions at every level of their defense right now and that comes at a time when the quarterback play on the schedule looks to be rising.