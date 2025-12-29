Hits And Misses: Ashton Dulin Shines In Return

INDIANAPOLIS – Here’s our latest ‘hits and misses’ piece on 1075TheFan.com highlighting the good and bad from the previous game.

The Colts built a double-digit lead in Week 17, but things slowly unraveled from there, losing 23-17 to the Jaguars.

What was the good and bad from the Colts (8-8) dropping a 6th straight game?

1. Hit: Ashton Dulin Ashton Dulin: How about Ashton Dulin doing more Ashton Dulin things? The return of Dulin in Week 17 was huge as he had kick returns of 53 and 55 yards spark two of the three Colts scoring drives. And Dulin also made a couple of plays as a gunner on punt coverage. Simply, Dulin is one of the best special teams players in the NFL, something Jaguars head coach Liam Coen mentioned on Monday. 2. Hit: Timely Defense Timely Defense: In a game in which the Colts were nearly doubled up in yardage, they lost by one score. How is that possible? Well, 3 times the Jaguars got into FG/scoring range and they scored 0 points off those drives, thanks a dropped hook and ladder, a Germaine Pratt interception in the end zone and a key 4th-and-1 quarterback sneak stuff. That was some timely playmaking from the Colts defense, and it was really needed on a day in which the yardage was a big discrepancy. 3. Miss: Dinosaur Offense Dinosaur Offense: With Philip Rivers getting his 3rd straight start, the Colts offense was back to being an archaic unit with the inability to provide any potency in the pass or run game. The Colts averaged 3.7 yards per play (the 3rd smallest number in the Shane Steichen era). Getting Alec Pierce involved was again a struggle. And Jonathan Taylor has now gone 5 full games since having a carry of longer than 15 yards. 4. Miss: Outside Wide Receivers Outside Wide Receivers: It was a combined 2 catches for 16 yards on 8 targets for Alec Pierce and Michael Pittman Jr. Among the offensive limitations right now, the Colts have struggled to get their outside receivers going. That's not too surprising given a 44-year-old Philip Rivers having struggles in throwing the ball outside the numbers/down the field.