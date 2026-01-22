Final Season Awards For 2025 Colts

INDIANAPOLIS – It’s time to hand out some awards to the 2025 Colts.

The annual award season is here as we close the book on another middling season for the Colts, a 5th straight without the playoffs.

Here are a handful of Colts awards for the 2025 season:

1. MVP: Daniel Jones Source:Getty MVP: Daniel Jones I struggled a hair with this one. I prefer the MVP to be more of a “best player” honor as opposed to “most valuable” (isn’t it always a quarterback?). But I’ll stick with the value here, and acknowledge how big of a difference Jones made when healthy and playing for this team. Jonathan Taylor had an outstanding start to the season, but his production fell off a cliff to end the year. I pondered Alec Pierce, but it’s hard to push him to the top of this list. Others receiving votes:

2. Offensive Player of the Year: Alec Pierce Source:Getty Offensive Player of the Year: Alec Pierce Pierce is certainly worthy of a great honor and he was outstanding in his contract year. He maintained that ever special trait as a consistent home run hitter, while also rounding out more of his route tree. Despite missing two games, Pierce caught 47 balls for 1,003 yards (NFL-best 21.3 yards per catch). He became the NFL’s first wideout since DeSean Jackson in 2010 to reach 1,000 yards despite having fewer than 50 catches. Others receiving votes: Jonathan Taylor

3. Defensive Player of the Year: Cam Bynum Source:Getty Defensive Player of the Year: Cam Bynum This was a tad difficult, but I think the amount of playmaking Bynum brought in the turnover department is worthy. Plus, he stabilized a spot that had so much reason turnover. Guys like DeForest Buckner and Charvarius Ward just weren’t available enough to build a true resume. While Latu had a nice Year Two, highlighted by 8.5 sacks, I still don’t view him as a top-half rusher in this league. Perhaps that’s too harsh to grade him there in his second NFL season. But the thought in drafting Latu was he would be a quick contributor at a high level in the NFL. Others receiving votes: Laiatu Latu, DeForest Buckner, Charvarius Ward

4. Rookie of the Year: Tyler Warren Source:Getty Rookie of the Year: Tyler Warren Duh. The Colts had no other serious candidates in the rookie class, while Warren had a really nice rookie campaign. Warren had 76 catches for 817 yards and 4 touchdowns in his rookie season, ranking up there as one of the better first years ever for a tight end. But the 7 best yardage games of Warren’s season came in the first 10 weeks, with a much quieter finish to the season. Others receiving votes:

5. Breakout Player: Tanor Bortolini Source:Getty Breakout Player: Tanor Bortolini After Nick Cross won this award last year, I give it to another middle-ish round pick ascending to a starting role. Bortolini was pretty stout in his first season as a starting center. The Colts put a lot on the center’s plate in this offense. Adebawore, another 4th round pick, continues to show promise as a rotational interior rusher. Others receiving votes: Adetomiwa Adebawore