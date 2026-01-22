Final Season Awards For 2025 Colts

INDIANAPOLIS – It’s time to hand out some awards to the 2025 Colts.
The annual award season is here as we close the book on another middling season for the Colts, a 5th straight without the playoffs.
Here are a handful of Colts awards for the 2025 season:
MVP: Daniel Jones
I struggled a hair with this one. I prefer the MVP to be more of a “best player” honor as opposed to “most valuable” (isn’t it always a quarterback?). But I’ll stick with the value here, and acknowledge how big of a difference Jones made when healthy and playing for this team. Jonathan Taylor had an outstanding start to the season, but his production fell off a cliff to end the year. I pondered Alec Pierce, but it’s hard to push him to the top of this list.
Offensive Player of the Year: Alec Pierce
Pierce is certainly worthy of a great honor and he was outstanding in his contract year. He maintained that ever special trait as a consistent home run hitter, while also rounding out more of his route tree. Despite missing two games, Pierce caught 47 balls for 1,003 yards (NFL-best 21.3 yards per catch). He became the NFL’s first wideout since DeSean Jackson in 2010 to reach 1,000 yards despite having fewer than 50 catches.
Others receiving votes: Jonathan Taylor
Defensive Player of the Year: Cam Bynum
This was a tad difficult, but I think the amount of playmaking Bynum brought in the turnover department is worthy. Plus, he stabilized a spot that had so much reason turnover. Guys like DeForest Buckner and Charvarius Ward just weren’t available enough to build a true resume. While Latu had a nice Year Two, highlighted by 8.5 sacks, I still don’t view him as a top-half rusher in this league. Perhaps that’s too harsh to grade him there in his second NFL season. But the thought in drafting Latu was he would be a quick contributor at a high level in the NFL.
Others receiving votes: Laiatu Latu, DeForest Buckner, Charvarius Ward
Rookie of the Year: Tyler Warren
Duh. The Colts had no other serious candidates in the rookie class, while Warren had a really nice rookie campaign. Warren had 76 catches for 817 yards and 4 touchdowns in his rookie season, ranking up there as one of the better first years ever for a tight end. But the 7 best yardage games of Warren’s season came in the first 10 weeks, with a much quieter finish to the season.
Breakout Player: Tanor Bortolini
After Nick Cross won this award last year, I give it to another middle-ish round pick ascending to a starting role. Bortolini was pretty stout in his first season as a starting center. The Colts put a lot on the center’s plate in this offense. Adebawore, another 4th round pick, continues to show promise as a rotational interior rusher.
Others receiving votes: Adetomiwa Adebawore
Most Disappointing: Edge Rush Pressure
With such wild swings from the first half of the season to the next, you could point to a couple of different areas for “most disappointing.” Winning in the division, with an 0-4 mark against the Texans/Jaguars, probably challenges for that. Positionally though, I’m going to go back to the edge rush. The Colts ended the season ranking 26th in sacks per pass attempt. For the umpteenth year in a row, the Colts have invested way, way too much into their defensive front to have such little from the return department (mainly off the edge)
