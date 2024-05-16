Listen Live
Fever Blown Out by Liberty, Drop to 0-2

Published on May 16, 2024

INDIANAPOLIS—The New York Liberty led most of the way in their 102-66 victory over the Indiana Fever Thursday night.

After trailing by 17 at half, the Fever cut the deficit to 11 going into the 4th quarter. The Liberty would go on to outscore Fever 35-10 in the 4th.

Breana Stewart dominated for the Liberty by scoring 31 points. She also snagged 10 rebounds.

Indiana was led by Aliyah Boston with 12 points. The Fever’s #1 draft pick Caitlin Clark was held to 9 points on 2-8 shooting. She hit only 1 of 7 three-pointers.

The Liberty, last year’s WNBA runner up, improves to 2-0 on the year. The Fever drop to 0-2.

Indiana and New York play each other again Saturday afternoon in New York at 1 pm.

Check out photos from the game below.

1. Caitlin Clark Guarded by Betnijah Laney-Hamilton

Caitlin Clark Guarded by Betnijah Laney-Hamilton Source:Getty

2. Breana Stewart Blocks Aliyah Boston

Breana Stewart Blocks Aliyah Boston Source:Getty

3. Aliyah Boston Tries to Block Breana Stewart

Aliyah Boston Tries to Block Breana Stewart Source:Getty

Leave a Reply

